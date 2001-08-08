Lakes and rivers across the region have struggled with invasive plants and organisms that often get transported by boat. But some lake associations are going on the offensive.
Senator Bernie Sanders is in the middle of a sharp debate this weekend on the impacts of the proposed Senate health care bill.
Multiple crews were called to the St. Albans Road home around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say seven of 16 elk that escaped from a preserve in Derby last week have returned home.
The Burlington City Council Monday will decide whether to give the green light to infrastructure improvements on Saint Paul Street.
Officials say the Vermont State Colleges System can boast the first balanced budget in several years for the 2018 fiscal year.
A new surgical center is opening at the Copley Hospital in the Vermont town of Morrisville.
Kids in Vermont 18 and under are eligible for free meals in the summer
Vermont ham radio enthusiasts held their annual field day Sunday.
Vermont ham radio enthusiasts held their annual field day Sunday.
A St. Johnsbury man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he pushed a pregnant woman down a flight of stairs.
Officers tried to stop the car, but ended up on a car chase.
Researchers keeping track of loon populations in the Adirondacks are looking for help from volunteers.
One person was hospitalized after a van collided with a motorcycle in Georgia Saturday.
Rowing is thought of as a relatively quiet, benign sport. But some owners of lakeside vacation homes in Vermont say too much of it by a renowned sculling camp is preventing them from enjoying the waterway they share.
The legislative session in Albany is over, and lawmakers are touting accomplishments regarding college affordability and juvenile justice.
A 14-year-old girl was riding the 'Sky Ride' Friday night, when she fell about 25 feet to the ground.
They'll be available for adoption Tuesday.
Democratic Political Analyst Steve Terry and Former NBC Correspondent Bob Hager discuss the Watergate scandal and current political turmoil in Washington. Plus, Erick Tichonuk of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum on the raising of the Spitfire, sunk by the British in 1776, the 22-year, $44-million plan and the mussels threatening it at the bottom of Lake Champlain. And Priscilla Liguori discusses the elk escape in the Northeast Kingdom.
Dozens stormed out of a Milton School Board meeting Thursday night. They wanted answers from the school board and superintendent about the district's athletic director position but didn't get them.
Channel 3's Ike Bendavid heads to a berry farm to pick his own strawberries for this Destination Recreation.
Nick and Ike are in the kitchen sharing a strawberry recipe
Political Reporter Kyle Midura tells us more about the deal on teacher health care.
This segment is about two different kinds of perennial vines you can grow that are a little unusual.
These Vermont Super Seniors share a sweet story about getting a second shot at true love.
Top plays of the week
The Lake Monsters used five walks and a James Terrell three-run double in the top of the seventh inning to erase a four-run deficit and defeat the Tri-City Valley Cats 10-9 in New York-Penn League action Sunday evening at Bruno Stadium.
Playing just the second game in franchise history, the Plattsburgh Redbirds picked up their first win on Sunday afternoon, 9-0 over the Sullivan Explorers.
Despite not recording a hit over the first five innings, the Vermont Lake Monsters rallied to beat Tri-City 4-2 Saturday night.
The New Hampshire Girls' Lacrosse All Stars took down their Vermont counterparts in a high-scoring 26-14 affair, while the boys started fast and held off a furious Vermont rally to win 14-11 and complete the sweep Saturday at Hanover High School.
S.D. Ireland Post took both games of a Saturday afternoon Legion baseball doubleheader against Addison County Post 19, 14-4 and 6-2 at CVU.
Enosburg Falls alumni dating all the way back to the 1940s returned home for their 19th annual alumni golf tournament Friday afternoon.
Ivan Andueza carried a perfect game into the sixth, the lineup gave him a 5-0 lead, and Vermont held on for its first home win of the season Friday night.
Brooklyn pitching and timely hitting helped led the Cyclones to a 5-3 New York-Penn League victory Thursday night at historic Centennial Field.
Barre’s Jason Corliss outgunned Vermont Governor Phil Scott for his fifth career Thunder Road Late Model victory in their 50-lap feature Thursday night at Thunder Road
