Barre’s Jason Corliss outgunned Vermont Governor Phil Scott for his fifth career Thunder Road Late Model victory in their 50-lap feature Thursday night at Thunder Road

Brooklyn pitching and timely hitting helped led the Cyclones to a 5-3 New York-Penn League victory Thursday night at historic Centennial Field.

Ivan Andueza carried a perfect game into the sixth, the lineup gave him a 5-0 lead, and Vermont held on for its first home win of the season Friday night.

Enosburg Falls alumni dating all the way back to the 1940s returned home for their 19th annual alumni golf tournament Friday afternoon.

S.D. Ireland Post took both games of a Saturday afternoon Legion baseball doubleheader against Addison County Post 19, 14-4 and 6-2 at CVU.

The New Hampshire Girls' Lacrosse All Stars took down their Vermont counterparts in a high-scoring 26-14 affair, while the boys started fast and held off a furious Vermont rally to win 14-11 and complete the sweep Saturday at Hanover High School.

Despite not recording a hit over the first five innings, the Vermont Lake Monsters rallied to beat Tri-City 4-2 Saturday night.

Playing just the second game in franchise history, the Plattsburgh Redbirds picked up their first win on Sunday afternoon, 9-0 over the Sullivan Explorers.

The Lake Monsters used five walks and a James Terrell three-run double in the top of the seventh inning to erase a four-run deficit and defeat the Tri-City Valley Cats 10-9 in New York-Penn League action Sunday evening at Bruno Stadium.

News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT The staff of the Maine Public Utilities Commission is recommending against spending up to $75 million a year to expand natural gas pipeline capacity in New England. The recommendation is a potential setback for... A reported shark sighting has created some excitement on a Maine beach. Wells Police Sgt. Adam Shaw says local police cleared swimmers from the water Sunday afternoon as a precaution after the report of a shark in waters...

NH National Guard personnel to provide air base security NH National Guard personnel to provide air base security About 30 New Hampshire Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron members are going to be deployed in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. About 30 New Hampshire Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron members are going to be deployed in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Wildlife officials warn against lending a hand to Bambi Wildlife officials warn against lending a hand to Bambi New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are warning people to leave young fawns alone even they suspect the animal has been abandoned. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are warning people to leave young fawns alone even they suspect the animal has been abandoned.

Search committee formed to help select new UNH president Search committee formed to help select new UNH president A search committee has been formed to help select a successor to University of New Hampshire President Mark Huddleston. A search committee has been formed to help select a successor to University of New Hampshire President Mark Huddleston.

Boat crashes onto rocks; operator charged with OUI Boat crashes onto rocks; operator charged with OUI Officials say a New Hampshire man who crashed his boat onto rocks on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee has been charged with operating under the influence. Officials say a New Hampshire man who crashed his boat onto rocks on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee has been charged with operating under the influence.

NH worker complains of exposure to asbestos, mercury NH worker complains of exposure to asbestos, mercury An Occupational Safety and Health Administration complaint claims workers may have been exposed to mercury and asbestos at Eversource's Schiller Station. An Occupational Safety and Health Administration complaint claims workers may have been exposed to mercury and asbestos at Eversource's Schiller Station.

Feds look to improve cod catch data with electronic monitors Feds look to improve cod catch data with electronic monitors Federal fishing regulators are working on new rules to try to get better information about the catch of cod and other valuable fish species in the Northeast. Federal fishing regulators are working on new rules to try to get better information about the catch of cod and other valuable fish species in the Northeast.

Investigation of mill fire delayed by smoldering debris Investigation of mill fire delayed by smoldering debris The investigation into what sparked a dramatic fire in an abandoned mill in southern Maine is going to have to wait: Fire officials say it's still smoldering. The investigation into what sparked a dramatic fire in an abandoned mill in southern Maine is going to have to wait: Fire officials say it's still smoldering.

New Hampshire among states with GOP redistricting advantage New Hampshire among states with GOP redistricting advantage An analysis of whether gerrymandering has helped political parties enlarge their power across the country finds a decided advantage for Republicans in numerous states, including New Hampshire. An analysis of whether gerrymandering has helped political parties enlarge their power across the country finds a decided advantage for Republicans in numerous states, including New Hampshire.