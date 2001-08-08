Quantcast

    Lake Iroquois advocates take aim at invasives Video included

    Updated:

    Lakes and rivers across the region have struggled with invasive plants and organisms that often get transported by boat.  But some lake associations are going on the offensive.  

    Top Stories

    Sanders rallies against GOP health care bill Video included

    Updated:

    Senator Bernie Sanders is in the middle of a sharp debate this weekend on the impacts of the proposed Senate health care bill. 

    Fire displaces Swanton family

    Updated:

    Multiple crews were called to the St. Albans Road home around 2 p.m. Sunday.   

    Derby elk roundup continues Video included

    Updated:

    Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say seven of 16 elk that escaped from a preserve in Derby last week have returned home. 

    Burlington City Council to consider St. Paul Street improvements Video included

    Updated:

    The Burlington City Council Monday will decide whether to give the green light to infrastructure improvements on Saint Paul Street. 

    VT State Colleges looking to balanced budget in FY 2018

    Officials say the Vermont State Colleges System can boast the first balanced budget in several years for the 2018 fiscal year.

    Copley Hospital is opening new surgical center

    A new surgical center is opening at the Copley Hospital in the Vermont town of Morrisville.

    Vermont looks to feed more kids during the summer Video included

    Updated:

     Kids in Vermont 18 and under are eligible for free meals in the summer

    • Top 3 on 3 for June 25th

      Sunday, June 25 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-06-26 03:07:21 GMT

      Top plays of the week

    • Monsters Win Third Straight

      Monsters Win Third Straight

      Sunday, June 25 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-06-26 03:05:03 GMT

      The Lake Monsters used five walks and a James Terrell three-run double in the top of the seventh inning to erase a four-run deficit and defeat the Tri-City Valley Cats 10-9 in New York-Penn League action Sunday evening at Bruno Stadium.

    • Redbirds Pick Up First Win

      Redbirds Pick Up First Win

      Sunday, June 25 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:37:20 GMT

      Playing just the second game in franchise history, the Plattsburgh Redbirds picked up their first win on Sunday afternoon, 9-0 over the Sullivan Explorers. 

