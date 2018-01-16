Dozens more Northern NY residents forced to evacuate

An ice jam on the Saranac River in the city of Plattsburgh forced more evacuations Tuesday.

The jam first started threatening homes over the weekend. Monday, 18 residents at the Underwood Estates Mobile Home Park were forced to leave their homes because of that jam. Overnight that number more than tripled. Tuesday, all 70 residents of Underwood Estates were evacuated. Some only had 15 minutes to grab their belongings.

"It's a river all through there now," said Jessica LaPlante of Plattsburgh.

"I just feel sorry for them," said Paul Stevens, who lives in River Heights.

Heartbreaking barely describes the total destruction at Underwood Estates.

"Overnight the water did rise. It crested the berm that was keeping water out of the park," Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson said.

Now, parts of the park are sitting under four feet of water

"Really sad thing for them, especially in the winter time when it's so cold. Everything's going to freeze. They're going to lose everything they have and it's not good," Stevens said.

Folks gathered in groups to talk about their losses and where they planned to go. Some evacuees were only able to leave with the clothes on their backs.

Police and city crew members worked diligently to shut down power in the park and on special rescue missions.

"If they did evacuate and leave pets behind, we are making arrangements to try and get them in with our officers to retrieve their animals," Parkinson said.

LaPlante knows people at Underwood Estates. She used Facebook Messenger to communicate with evacuees

"I wanted to let people know the best I could of what's going on," she said.

Now, she's making arrangements with families to pick up their furry friends and find shelters to house them in for the time being.

"It's like leaving a family member behind," LaPlante said.

Fear of evacuation is now spreading across the street to the River Heights Mobile Home Park. Residents there are working to keep the water back. They have the start of a snow dam in the works with a mound of sand for backup

"They're just trying to prevent the water from coming in here. They're probably going to make that ice dam all along this road," Stevens said.

It's a long road for these folks, but with tragedy, comes unity.

"This is the time where everyone needs to come together regardless of differences, regardless of whatever may have happened with anyone. Right now is the time that people need to come together and have a big heart," LaPlante said.

There is a shelter for those forced from their homes. It's at American Legion Post 20 on Quarry Road.