Olympic bobsledder Steve Holcomb found dead

The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced Steven Holcomb's death Saturday.

The 37-year-old was found dead in Lake Placid, New York.

Police say there is no immediate indication of foul play.

The :30 did an interview with Holcomb back in 2010.

Here's Channel 3's original story:

Lake Placid, New York - December 16, 2010

Olympic bobsledding hero Steven Holcomb began the sport in 1998 and by 2002, despite a degenerative eye disease that reduced his eyesight to 20-1000 and forced him to drive mostly by feel, he led the team to the podium in eight out of eight races on the America's Cup circuit.

In 2008, Steven Holcomb underwent a relatively new procedure to correct the disease, restoring his vision to 20-20 which dramatically changed the sensation for him.

Holcomb joined The :30 to talk about the current season and his challenge to relearn his sledding skills after his sight was restored.

He continues to lead the U.S. team, recently winning a silver medal in 4-man at the first World Cup race on the new track in Whistler, Canada, site of the 2010 Olympic Games.

Watch the video above for the full interview.