Sports Minute: Here is the latest New England sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Chael Sonnen won a unanimous decision over Wanderlei Silva in a much-delayed grudge match to win the light heavyweight bout in Bellator's debut at Madison Square Garden. Matt Mitrione knocked out Fedor Emelianenko in just 74 seconds to win the co-main event in a heavyweight bout.

BOSTON (AP) - JC Ramirez rebounded from his shortest career start with six solid innings, and Cameron Maybin doubled home a run and scored another to lead the Los Angeles Angels past the Boston Red Sox 6-3. The Angels look for their fifth series win in their last six on Sunday. Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost for only the third time in their last 13 home games.

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox manager John Farrell has been ejected in the seventh inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels. Farrell came out to argue after third-base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief, called a balk on Boston's Fernando Abad with Cameron Maybin on third.

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) - Jimmy Spithill skippered Oracle Team USA to its first victory in this America's Cup, taking a thriller in Race 6 in Bermuda to slow the momentum of Emirates Team New Zealand. Oracle Team USA won by 11 seconds, the closest margin so far. The Kiwis can recapture the trophy with three more wins.

NEW YORK (AP) - Chael Sonnen won a unanimous decision over Wanderlei Silva in a much-delayed grudge match to win the light heavyweight bout in Bellator's debut at Madison Square Garden. Matt Mitrione knocked out Fedor Emelianenko in just 74 seconds to win the co-main event in a heavyweight bout.

NEW YORK (AP) - Matt Mitrione pummeled 40-year-old MMA heavyweight great Fedor Emelianenko and won the co-main event of Bellator's Madison Square Garden debut in just 74 seconds. Bellator loaded the card with some of the biggest names in MMA to make a splash in New York. Wanderlei Silva takes on Chael Sonnen in the main event grudge match

NEW YORK (AP) - Ryan Bader defeated Phil Davis by split decision in his Bellator debut to win the promotion's light heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden. Wanderlei Silva takes on Chael Sonnen in the main event of Bellator's second pay-per-view in company history. Fedor Emelianenko fights Matt Mitrione in a heavyweight bout

BOSTON (AP) - JC Ramirez rebounded from his shortest career start with six solid innings, and Cameron Maybin doubled home a run and scored another to lead the Los Angeles Angels past the Boston Red Sox 6-3. The Angels look for their fifth series win in their last six on Sunday. Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost for only the third time in their last 13 home games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.