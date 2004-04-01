Veteran reporter Bridget Barry Caswell is a native Vermonter and a third-generation journalist. Her father and paternal grandmother were both members of the Vermont press corps for decades.

Bridget is a senior reporter at WCAX, where she's been part of the news team since 1988. She covered the medical beat for more than two decades and has also served as a general assignment reporter for many years. In 2010, she helped launch the 5 p.m. news broadcast, which she anchored for several years, and she previously produced and anchored the weekend news. You can now find her filling in on the 5 and 6 p.m. anchor desk, as well.

Bridget has been honored numerous times for best spot news, general news, enterprise and feature reporting. She thanks all of those Vermonters who have allowed her to tell their stories. She says it is a privilege being a reporter.

Bridget is also the busy mom of four, who she says have grown up way too fast! Her 2-year-old golden retriever, Tuck, keeps her on her toes, too! She is an avid runner and enjoys skiing, cooking and attending her children's activities.

Email Bridget at caswell@wcax.com.