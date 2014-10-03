Quantcast

Vermont's Own Legacy: 60 Years of WCAX, the Credits - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont's Own Legacy: 60 Years of WCAX, the Credits

The team behind "Vermont's Own Legacy: 60 Years of WCAX"

Director- Andrick Deppmeyer

Principal Cinematographer & Editor - Andy Gordon

Producers- Andrick Deppmeyer, Jen Bergeron, Andy Gordon, Meredith Neary

Narrator- Frank Bryan
Writers- Andrick Deppmeyer, Jen Bergeron
Cinematography- Andy Gordon, Andrick Deppmeyer, James Henault
Editors- Andy Gordon, Andrick Deppmeyer
Camera Operators- Andy Gordon, Abram Corbett, James Henault
File Tape Librarian- Diane Landry
Graphics- Jennifer Wilcox, Andy Gordon, Abram Corbett
Grip/Production Assistant- Cooper Nelson
Interactive Producer- James Henault
New Media- Jennifer Wilcox, Chris Smith
Promotions Producer- Jen Bergeron

Featuring:
Jim Douglas
Peter Martin
Roger Garrity
Tony Adams
Ken Squier
Fred Lavenberg
J.J. Cioffi
Patrick Leahy
Howard Coffin
Jack LaDuke
Madeleine Kunin
Marselis Parsons
Tim Lewis
Bridget Barry Caswell
Sharon Meyer
Kristin Kelly
Alex Martin
Darren Perron

Special Thanks:
Nancy Smith
Mountain Lake PBS
Lyndon State College
John Goodrow- and Leahy Staff
Sarah- Middlebury College
WDEV Radio
VT Historical Society
Heather Moon- Richmond Times Dispatch
Alan Keays, Kendall Wild- Rutland Herald
Will Mikell and "Across the Fence"
Jim Oliver and the News Photography Staff
Phil Scharf and the Production Staff
Sam Hensel-Hunter
Justin Lajoie
Rachel Feldman
Joe Carroll

Vermont's Own Legacy: 60 Years of WCAX, Part 1

Vermont's Own Legacy: 60 Years of WCAX, Part 2

Vermont's Own Legacy: 60 Years of WCAX, Part 3
