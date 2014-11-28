Rose Gomez is the New York Bureau Chief for WCAX-TV. She first joined Channel 3 in November 2014.

Rose spent most of her childhood in the state of Georgia. In high school, she moved to Tennessee, where she attended the Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts and studied theater.

She went to college in southern California, where she majored in film studies and production at Pepperdine University. After graduating in 2013, Rose moved to Vermont and began an internship with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's Video Services Department. While there, she learned from experienced professionals about editing and video production.

Rose's first news job was in Claremont, New Hampshire, where she served as the full-time anchor and reporter for YCN News for over a year, covering stories in both New Hampshire and Vermont.

During her time at WCAX, Rose has reported on stories across Vermont and the North Country, such as the nearly month-long manhunt for escaped prisoners in Dannemora, the mass eviction of homeowners on Malletts Bay in Colchester and the issue of immigrants illegally walking across the border into Canada from Champlain, New York.

Rose is happily married and is the proud parent of a Siberian husky and two rescue cats.

