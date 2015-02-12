Darren Perron is an Anchor, Award-Winning Reporter and Executive Producer at WCAX-Channel 3 News.

Darren has won an Emmy Award, 10 Edward R. Murrow Awards, 10 Emmy Award nominations and more than a dozen Associated Press Awards. In 2009, Darren was the only non-network reporter in the U.S. to be nominated for a GLAAD Award. His war reporting helped win WCAX a VAB Broadcaster of the Year Award. In 2016, Darren won national recognition from the NLGJA. He was awarded the prestigious Excellence in Journalism Award by the organization.

His career at Vermont's most-watched news station began in 1995. Prior to that, he was a print reporter for "the Chronicle" in his hometown of Barton, Vermont.

Darren now anchors the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. He replaced longtime anchor Marselis Parsons, who retired in 2009. He is also an Executive Producer for the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

Darren was the weekend anchor at Channel 3 News for nearly a decade and continued to report during the week. The National Television Academy named Darren one of New England's top investigative reporters. His series work, special reports and breaking news coverage earned some of the industry's top awards.

Some of his stories were honored multiple times: Battle Behind Bars, On Their Own, Killer Kids, Dirty Secrets, Silent Struggle, A Soldier's Heart and Battle After War.

He was also recognized for his coverage of the Essex School Shootings, the Red Sox Riot and a story about the retirement of UVM Basketball Coach Tom Brennan.

Darren spent two weeks in Afghanistan during the summer of 2010 with Channel 3 News photographer Lance MacKenzie. The team embedded with the Vermont National Guard and reported from the war zone. Darren's series called Mission Afghanistan won an Emmy Award, a Murrow Award, Broadcaster of the Year Award, and the military's Seven Seals Award. He and Lance were also presented with the rare Adjutant General Gold Coin for their work there.

Darren's series about Vermont's transgender community called "Becoming" was nominated for a GLAAD Award in 2009. He was the only local television reporter nominated and faced competition from national network reporters. Other nominees included Oprah, Ellen Degeneres, CBS News, ABC News, NBC News and PBS. The NLGJA Association of LGBTQ Journalists awarded Darren a national Excellence in Journalism Award for telling the coming out story of Vermont Electric Co-op CEO Christine Hallquist, who is transgender.

Darren has won numerous readers' choice awards in Seven Days, Times Argus and the Rutland Herald for his reporting and anchoring.

Darren also hosts our news program "You Can Quote Me" Sunday mornings at 7:30.

Darren is a native Vermonter from the Northeast Kingdom and attended Lake Region Union High School. He has a bachelor's degree in Mass Media Communications from Castleton University.

He loves music, golf, skiing, snowshoeing, whitewater rafting, local foods and brews, friends and his huge family. He has about 50 first cousins! He lives in Burlington.

E-mail Darren at perron@wcax.com

Click here to follow Darren on Twitter