Born and raised in Massachusetts, WCAX News Reporter Taylor Young grew up in the city of Lowell. After graduating from Lowell Catholic in 2011, Taylor attended Lyndon State College where she received her BA in Electronic Journalism Arts. She interned at WFXT in Boston during her summer before graduation. Taylor began her journalism career at Channel 3, shortly after graduating from Lyndon.

Taylor enjoys covering action-filled stories, as well as feature segments that allow her to visually reveal aspects of an individual's life.

Outside of work, Taylor enjoys snowboarding, longboarding and any activities that bring her outdoors. She is a Boston sports fanatic (GO RED SOX!) and has probably attempted to play almost every sport known on the planet. At Lyndon, Taylor started on both the volleyball and softball teams.

