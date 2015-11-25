Tyler Dumont is a reporter and substitute anchor for Channel 3 News. He joined WCAX in November 2015 and has covered a large variety of stories that have taken him across Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.

Some of those stories include immigration detainee issues along the U.S.-Canada border, the tragic deaths of five teenagers killed by a wrong-way driver on I-89, Vermont's mental health crisis and the challenges faced by a high school transgender athlete who spoke about his transition publicly for the first time with Tyler.

Before coming to WCAX, Tyler worked as the seacoast bureau multimedia journalist/reporter at NH1 News Network in New Hampshire. While at NH1 News, Tyler covered a multitude of assignments that often received national attention. He interviewed high-profile political candidates throughout the 2016 campaign trail and reported live in frigid winds along the rough ocean waters during the Valentine's Day Blizzard of 2015.

Prior to NH1 News, Tyler was a news intern at 7NEWS/WHDH-TV in Boston. He also worked for various radio stations and newspapers throughout New England.

In his younger television career, Tyler was a Boston-based correspondent and anchor for the nationally syndicated show, "Teen Kids News." While working for the educational program, Tyler won a New York Emmy award and received three other Emmy nominations for his work.

A northern Massachusetts native, Tyler first came to Vermont to study journalism at Lyndon State College in the Northeast Kingdom.

In his spare time, Tyler enjoys hiking, visits to Montreal, a maple creemee on a warm summer day and spending time with his family.

Email Tyler: Dumont@WCAX.com

Follow Tyler on Twitter: @WCAX_Tyler

Find Tyler on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tylerdumontnews/