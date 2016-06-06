Job openings in the Green Mountain State!

If you are in search of full time or part time employment, and live in the South Burlington, Burlington, Williston, St. Albans area, look no further! Our positions are starting at $12.50 up to $16.00 depending upon assignment. Securitas Security Services is looking to fill various shifts throughout the week. If you enjoy working with people, and would like to work in an interactive and growing industry, please contact us at 802-318-4270 for more information, or apply directly online at the following link:

https://wfa.kronostm.com/index.jsp?locale=en_US&APPLICATIONNAME=SecuritasNonReqExt

We offer medical, dental, and vision, 401K, and opportunity for advancement.

Securitas is a proud supporter of our Military Service Members, and an Equal Opportunity Employer. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disabilities

We here at Kelly Services have full-time temp to hire opportunities in the Central Vermont area (Barre, Montpelier, and Williamstown). I wondered if you would be so kind to put this on your Help Wanted segment. Please see below for the opportunities and upcoming job fair.

Williamstown VT: Full time/Part time Assembly and machine operators. ALL SHIFTS available!

Barre VT: Administrative Assistants, Clerical workers, Data Entry, Machine Operators, Assembly line workers needed! All Shifts Full and part time positions available.

Montpelier VT: Clerical workers, Data Entry, Machine Operators, Assembly line workers needed! All Shifts Full and part time positions available.

We are holding the following job fair: To learn more about these opportunities!

Where: Barre Department of Labor

5 Perry St # 200, Barre, VT 05641

When: Tuesday, February 21st from 11:00pm-2:00pm

Vermont Systems, Inc.

A leading developer of Recreation and Parks Software

Implementation & Support Team Specialist

Openings for Implementation & Support Team Specialists to provide onsite training for VSI software at both military bases worldwide and municipal facilities, along with on-going telephone support from VSI’s headquarters in Essex Jct., VT. Travel potential up to 45% in a calendar year. Requires well organized, computer proficient, energetic person with strong communications and customer service skills. Technical experience with computer hardware, software, and network administration preferred. A BS/BA is preferred or equivalent work experience.

VSI offers competitive salary, full benefits, profit sharing (semi-annual bonus), Employee Owned, and growth with Team Spirit.

Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

www.vermontsystems.com

Vermont Systems, Inc., 12 Market Place, Essex Jct., VT 05452

Send cover letter and resume to:

Supportm@vermontsystems.com

Fax 802-879-5368

RuralEdge is currently looking to hire for Scenic View, a level 3 assisted living home located in Westfield, VT. We are looking to fill the following positions: Registered Nurse, Licensed Nurse Assistant (LNA), Office Manager, & Cook. Full & part time positions available for day, evening & night shifts. Serious inquiries regarding the positions should be sent to Sarah Kenney, 802-473-3156, sarahk@ruraledge.org.

On Time, Inc., an independent service provider for FedEx Ground, has an immediate opening for a motivated parcel delivery driver. The potential driver must be 21 years old and have at least 1 year verifiable driving experience within the past 3 years. This is a non CDL position.

Are you a caring person, like to help people and are good at communicating and listening? Do you like helping people in need or just like making someone's day by giving great Customer Service? If this is you, Contact Communications is looking for Full and Part-time Phone Receptionists with dynamic phone manner for our overnight 11p-7a shifts as well as other shifts, good typing skills and excellent customer service skills required. Contact offers competitive salary and benefits. To apply visit our website at www.contactcommunications.com or FAX a resume to

802-351-4044.

FitKids Childcare in Lebanon, NH has opened a new childcare center. We are seeking fun, flexible, caring and knowledgeable individuals to join our growing team. Current openings for all level teachers. Minimum of 9 ECE credits preferred for all entry level positions. Competitive salary and benefit package. To learn more about open positions or to apply, email jenn.parker@RiverValleyClub.com or call 603-643-83650 x 105.

Sidney Services in Rockingham VT, is looking for a mechanic to join our team. We work on a wide variety of cars, trucks and heavy equipment. We would like to hire someone with experience in; PM service, fleet maintenance and engine repair/rebuild but we are willing to train the right candidate.

Can you weld/fabricate? Let’s talk about your strengths and where you want to grow. We are willing to pay for ability and potential. We are looking to hire an employee; who is excited to learn new things, displays good work ethic, is reliable, has a positive attitude, can work well with others, maintains a safe & clean work environment and is self-motivated.

This job may require occasional weekend coverage & road service.

Contact us at; 802-463-4048 or sidneyservicesllc@yahoo.com

Job Type: Full-time

The Northeast Kingdom Homecare is looking for personal caregivers in the Newport and St. Johnsbury area. If interested go to our website at www.nekhc.com to fill out an application or call 802-334-7604 for more information.

