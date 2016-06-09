News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

MAINE:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers say they are nearing a budget deal that could avert a government shutdown this weekend. Republican Sen. Roger Katz on Wednesday proposed a deal that would increase the 9 percent lodging tax by 1 percentage starting October, with proceeds going to education.

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) - An Australian company is buying the family-owned Saddleback Mountain ski area that's been shuttered for the last two winter seasons. Majella Group and former owners Bill and Irene Berry made the announcement Wednesday, ending a long search for a buyer of the popular ski mountain.

DEBLOIS, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Maine's wild blueberry growers saw another decrease in the value of their crop in 2016. Wild blueberries are one of Maine's most recognized agriculture products, but prices have been sinking. The USDA says growers received 27 cents per pound for the blueberries last year, down 19 cents from 2015 and 33 cents from 2014.

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Police in a Maine city say a five-foot boa constrictor that appeared to be an escaped pet was found curled up on someone's porch. A person called police on Tuesday afternoon to report the snake, which is not native to Maine. The Portland Press Herald reports an animal control officer captured the snake in a pillow case and took it to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has become the first state in the country to give preference to grandparents in custody cases involving substance abuse. The Concord Monitor reports that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill that would make it easier for grandparents to get guardianship. The change goes into effect in 2018 and comes as New Hampshire, like many other states, is grappling with a steep rise in opioid abuse.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The health insurance landscape in New Hampshire continues to shift as the fifth enrollment period under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul law approaches. While Republicans in Congress continue trying to dismantle the law, the New Hampshire Insurance Department released information Wednesday about what consumers will face when the next enrollment season starts on Nov. 1.

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - The owner of an eight-bedroom mansion in New Hampshire where more than 80 neglected Great Danes were seized insists she is innocent. A lawyer for Christina Fay tells The Associated Press that there is more to the case than they can talk about now and that his client "maintains her innocence." Fay has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A plan announced two years ago to give every Vermont baby at least $250 in a college savings account has stalled. The program, which aimed to give $500 to children in low-income families, was modeled after a successful children's savings account program in Maine.

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has a new state budget three days before the start of the next fiscal year. On Wednesday Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed the balanced 2018 state budget that for the first time in recent memory contains no new taxes of fees.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Ali Dieng (JENG), a native of West Africa, has won a seat on Burlington's City Council. The mayor's office says it believes Dieng is the first immigrant from Africa to serve on the council.

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont farmer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his daughter's boyfriend and burying his body beneath a manure pile. The Rutland Herald reports that 62-year-old Stephen Pelletier pleaded no contest last year to second-degree murder in a plea deal. Prosecutors say the Castleton man shot 25-year-old Michael Wisell in the back and head on Pelletier's farm in May 2014. Investigators say Pelletier told them Wisell had been physically abusive to his daughter.

DERBY, Vt. (AP) - A majority of the 16 elk that escaped from a Derby enclosure have returned to the owner's farm. WCAX-TV reports that only three were still on the loose and were believed to be on the owner's property on Tuesday. The elk escaped on June 18. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture are expected to be talking to the owners about managing the animals.

