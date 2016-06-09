News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 2:41 p.m. EDT

MAINE:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is implementing a new lottery system for licenses to fish for baby eels, which are worth more than $1,000 per pound on the worldwide sushi market. Industry members and lawmakers say the fishery needs a way to bring new people into the business because many elver fishermen are nearing retirement. The law states that a lottery could be held between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 of 2018.

BOSTON (AP) - Two journalists and a Colonial-era newspaper editor are the recipients of the 2017 Yankee Quill _ New England's highest journalistic honor. The Academy of New England Journalists said Thursday it will honor Robert Ambrogi, Robin Young and James Franklin in an Oct. 12 ceremony in Natick, Massachusetts.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is asking residents to take precautions after a man was diagnosed with a rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes. According to the Maine CDC, the Kennebec County man showed symptoms of Jamestown Canyon virus as early as June. State epidemiologist Siiri Bennett tells the Morning Sentinel this may be the first ever reported case of the virus in Maine.

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) - The federal government is committing more than a half million dollars to help expand a municipal airport in western Maine. The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding slightly more than $530,000 to the Steven A. Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins say the money will support work to expand and reconstruct the apron at the airport.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The attorney for a New Hampshire lawmaker accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl last year says his client vehemently denies the allegations. Attorney Seth Hipple says state Rep. Eric Schleien is cooperating with authorities and expects to be fully vindicated.

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) - Police have accused a New Hampshire woman of selling fentanyl to a man who ingested it and later died of an overdose. Police said 31-year-old Kelly Barry, of Dover, turned herself in to police on an arrest warrant Wednesday. She's been charged with selling the fentanyl that caused the death of 32-year-old Patrick Swain, of Portsmouth, in January.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate who walked away a week ago has been found in a shopping mall. A spokesman says 41-year-old Michael Maurice Chiasson Jr., was apprehended without incident on Friday afternoon at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester.

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Police have charged a woman's roommate with stealing her diamond engagement ring and wedding band and selling them to a local pawnshop. Police said they were contacted by the owner of the rings in December. Police investigated and recovered the items and arrested Yolanda Kennedy, of Nashua, on Thursday on a charge of receiving stolen property.

VERMONT:

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont lawmaker accused of soliciting sex from a farmhand instead of rent has taken the stand in his sexual assault trial. WCAX-TV reports former Republican state Sen. Norm McAllister said Friday that the woman started the relationship with him and it helped him overcome the loss of his wife.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont regulators are investigating whether Vermont Gas Systems failed to bury its new gas pipeline from Colchester to Middlebury deep enough in New Haven. The Vermont Public Utility Commission said Friday that Vermont Gas notified the panel last month that it buried the pipeline less than 4 feet in 18 spots in the town. The commission says it's opened an investigation into whether the utility violated its 2013 permit.

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - The office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Central Vermont Council on Aging are holding a public meeting in Barre on issues affecting seniors. The meeting will take place Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. A free meal will be served at noon. Organizers say seniors are invited to hear about proposals from Washington that call for cutting Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Meals on Wheels.

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont farmer is asking for help finding her stolen goats. WCAX-TV reports the Randolph farmer's animals went missing last week. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says the goats were taken from their pasture at night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.