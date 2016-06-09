News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration is providing more than $2.3 million in grants to improve safety at Maine airports, including the Portland International Jetport. The Jetport is getting the bulk of the money at more than $2.1 million. The funds will pay for the installation of a runway lighting system, construction of taxiway shoulders and reconstruction of apron pavement.

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - One of Maine's largest cities will be receiving more than $3 million for lead abatement projects. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, says Lewiston will receive $3 million in Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration money and $400,000 in Healthy Homes Supplemental money. She says the city will be able to use the funds to address lead hazards in 220 housing units.

HOULTON, Maine (AP) - Maine's summer agriculture fair program is kicking into high gear with the Houlton Agricultural Fair near the Canadian border. The fair will take place at Community Park in Houlton from Saturday to Tuesday. The event includes livestock shows, a demolition derby, truck pulls and a barbecue contest. Maine is hosting more than two dozen agriculture fairs this summer and early fall.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Democrats say they're concerned that the state's ongoing budget scuffle could result in state parks being closed on one of the biggest weekends of the year. The first weekend in July and the July Fourth holiday are major tourism draws in Maine, where license plates say "Vacationland" and beaches, mountains and hiking trails beckon out-of-state residents. But the Friday deadline to enact a budget is looming and Democrats and Republicans remain apart on education funding.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

SUNAPEE, N.H. (AP) - An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle. Elsie Dabrowski says she was gardening Sunday when she was attacked by the animal, which bit her face, arm and back. She says her only thoughts at the moment were "why is this stupid cat attacking me?"

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - Many New Hampshire ski resorts are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with special events, fireworks and concerts. Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway is putting on its first Americana Celebration on July 4, with a backyard barbecue. The Loon Mountain Race will be held on July 2.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man has been sentenced in federal court in New Hampshire to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl told to a man who died of an overdose. Court documents say 62-year-old Kenneth Chapman, formerly of Kingston, New Hampshire, sold the drug to an Atkinson man last year who was found dead the next day. Chapman, who pleaded guilty, will be on supervised release for three years after his sentence.

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - The sexual assault trial of a former student from an elite New Hampshire prep school who was encouraged to bake bread for his accuser as an act of weekly "penance" has been called off by the prosecutor. The Portsmouth Herald reports jury selection was scheduled Monday in the misdemeanor case of 19-year-old Chukwudi Ikpeazu, of Parkland, Florida. A Phillips Exeter Academy classmate alleged that he fondled her against her will in 2015.

VERMONT:

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new development plan calls for the demolition of a low-cost, extended-stay hotel in Vermont to build a new four-story apartment and commercial building. The Burlington Free Press reports that tenants at the hotel have begun searching for replacement housing within their means, as demolition could begin as early as August pending city and board approval.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials have received no reports of identity theft or harm from Vermonters following a breach in the state's job search database in March that officials said could affect about 180,000 Vermont accounts. A legislative liason to the state Labor Department told the Burlington Free Press that the state has received 15 calls about the breach but no reports of identity theft or compromise.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A spokesman for the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says she has hired a lawyer as federal investigators examine a real estate deal involving a Vermont college she once ran. Family spokesman Jeff Weaver managed Sanders' 2016 Democratic presidential campaign and tells The Associated Press that Jane O'Meara Sanders has retained an attorney to look out for her interests. Last week, Bernie Sanders called the probe "nonsense" in an interview with WCAX-TV and suggested it was politically motivated.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Experts say a man charged in the fatal stabbing of another man near a pedestrian mall in Burlington is mentally unfit for trial. The Burlington Free Press reports that a court-appointed psychiatrist and a defense psychiatrist have agreed that 37-year-old Louis Fortier of Boston, is not mentally fit for trial. Fortier has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Richard Medina, in March.

