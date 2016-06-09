News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

MAINE:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Sen. Susan Collins says the president has nominated federal prosecutor Halsey Frank to serve as the next U.S. attorney for Maine. Frank currently serves as an assistant U.S. attorney and is a career prosecutor who's worked for the Department of Justice in both Maine and Washington, D.C.

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - Maine police say a convicted killer who died this week likely killed his girlfriend more than 40 years ago, and they're asking the public to help find her body. Albert Cochran died Tuesday. The 79-year-old was serving a life sentence for the murder and rape of Janet Baxter in 1976. Cochran's girlfriend, Pauline Rourke, disappeared two weeks after Baxter's death. Cold case investigators say Cochran told them Rourke's body is in a well near Smithfield, but he did not admit killing her.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine inmate who blinded himself by gouging his own eyes has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a fellow patient. James Staples is accused of punching a woman at an Augusta psychiatric hospital earlier this year. He was then placed in a mental health unit at the Maine State Prison, where he blinded himself. The Kennebec Journal reports a judge indicated Wednesday she's likely to find Staples not criminally responsible, but continued the hearing until July 10.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A solar compromise bill is heading to Republican Gov. Paul LePage's desk for an expected veto. The Maine House and Senate passed the amended bill Wednesday with the more than two-thirds support needed to override a veto.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

DEERING, N.H. (AP) - Two people have been charged with animal cruelty in a horse neglect case described by a New Hampshire police chief as "abhorrent." WMUR-TV reports Anthony Costine and Spring Romer surrendered to police on Tuesday after four horses were found in bad condition in Deering last week. Deering Police Chief James Pushee said the barn where the horses were found was bad as he's ever seen. Neighbors said the horses may have been locked inside for more than a year.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A man convicted of fatally stabbing another man outside a New Hampshire nightclub has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Joel Martin was convicted in March of second-degree murder in the May 2015 stabbing death of 29-year-old Darrell Robinson. Prosecutors say Martin fought with Robinson and then later stabbed him outside Manchester's Club Drynk teach him a lesson. Martin's lawyers said Wednesday they plan to appeal.

BOSTON (AP) - The Retailers Association of Massachusetts is asking its approximately 4,000 members whether they would support a ballot campaign aimed at lowering the state's 6.25 percent sales tax. The results of the survey could determine if the group tries to put a question before voters next year. Retailers say they are being hurt by competition from internet sales and from shoppers crossing the border to tax-free New Hampshire.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu got off to a rocky start with fellow Republicans this year, but the legislative session ended on a high note for him. The House gave him an early defeat by rejecting legislation targeting labor unions but worked with him to pass a budget last week.

VERMONT:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The suspect in a Burlington killing has pleaded not guilty more than two years after what police say was likely a drug-related crime. Police arrested Richard Monroe in Texas earlier this month. He's charged in the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Kevin DeOliveira, in January 2015. WCAX-TV reports that Monroe is also charged with crimes related to cocaine trafficking and robbery. He was being held without bail Thursday.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The federal death penalty retrial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker nearly 17 years ago is being delayed again. The trial of Donald Fell is being put on hold while prosecutors appeal a ruling on whether the testimony of Fell's now-deceased co-defendant can be used if jurors deliberate on whether he should be executed.

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman has been found guilty of aggravated murder in the 2014 shooting deaths of her ex-boyfriend and his adult son. The jury returned the verdict Wednesday against 65-year-old Robin O'Neill on charges of aggravated murder in the deaths of 60-year-old Steven Lott and his son, 28-year-old Jamis Lott. Under Vermont law, the conviction carries an automatic sentence of life without parole.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's newest opioid treatment center is open in St. Albans. The center at the Northwest Regional Medical Center opened on Thursday after receiving approval from federal and state regulators. It is Vermont's sixth regional treatment center for people with opioid use disorders.

