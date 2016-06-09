News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Republican Gov. Paul LePage is headed to Washington, D.C., as a state budget shutdown looms large back home in Maine. The Trump administration invited the governor to participate in an energy-themed event on Wednesday. LePage's offices declined to provide details. LePage has been fighting to lower energy costs, saying Maine's high energy costs are a major impediment to economic development.

KITTERY, Maine (AP) - A Maine-based construction firm has been awarded a $23 million contract from the U.S. Navy to improve a dry dock at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The Portland Press Herald reports Maine's two senators, Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Independent Sen. Angus King announced Tuesday that Cianbro Corp. will make the improvements to the Kittery shipyard.

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) - A public relations company representing Saddleback Mountain ski area says the ski mountain is being sold after being shuttered for the past two winter seasons. The owners, Bill and Irene Berry, are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to announce details. Their public relations representatives declined to provide details ahead of the announcement.

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) - Maine police say a woman driving under the influence crashed into a century-old stone monument. Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin says the 68-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday. Potvin says witnesses reported to officials that the woman accelerated before swerving into the John Stevens Monument.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The mayor of a New Hampshire city says a fire station will not yet close despite a letter sent out by the fire chief announcing the closure. Fire Chief Dan Goonan said Tuesday that he will close Station 9 in Manchester and reduce staff at another station after his budget request for the next fiscal year wasn't met. WMUR-TV reports Goonan warned officials he would need to close a station if the budget shortfall wasn't addressed.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who injected heroin and methamphetamines into a friend about to give birth has been sentenced to a year in jail. Thirty-eight-year-old Rhianna Frenette, of Belmont, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct for injecting Felicia Farruggia with the drugs soon after she went into labor in September.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The governor of New Hampshire has come out against the Senate Republicans' health care bill, saying it could force the state to make "severe cuts" to its Medicaid program. First-term Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday the bill would lead to cuts in eligibility, loss of coverage or significant increases in taxes.

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a 28-year-old New Hampshire man has died in what is being described as a "water related death" in Guilford. The victim in the Sunday night incident was identified by police as Nickolas R. Matte, of Hindsdale, New Hampshire.

VERMONT:

MILTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont state representative has resigned from the legislature, citing business and family reasons. The Burlington Free Press reports Milton state Rep. Ron Hubert, a Republican, will step down July 1 after serving nine years in the state House of Representatives. Hubert says he needs to be back in his town for his business and family.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Public Service Board has ordered a review of the state's utility regulation system saying it wants to make sure it's equipped to handle modern utilities. The review would include an evaluation of an alternative regulatory model used by Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas Systems. The two utilities have had agreements with the state to use an "alternative regulation" system to set their rates.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Customers of the telephone and broadband services provider FairPoint Communications in northern New England won't notice much difference at first after it merges with an Illinois-based telecommunications provider Consolidated Communications will continue efforts begun by FairPoint to expand and improve broadband internet services to tens of thousands of customers across Vermont, Hampshire and Maine. It will also offer new products including home automation and security and new video products

SAN DIEGO (AP) - California state health officials say 111 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives in the first six months after a law made such an option legal. The first report on the law that went into effect June 9, 2016, says 191 people received prescriptions for drugs after being diagnosed with having less than six months to live. Of those who died, 87 percent were 60 years old or older. Doctor-assisted deaths are also legal in Colorado, Montana, Vermont, Washington state and Washington D.C.

