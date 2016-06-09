News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 5:41 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The case of a New York man charged with killing a Maine couple on Christmas Day 2015 is scheduled to return to court in Portland. Police charged David Marble Jr. of Rochester with shooting 35-year-old Eric Williams and 26-year-old Bonnie Royer in Manchester. His case is scheduled for a court conference on Thursday.

UNION, Maine (AP) - Authorities in Maine say two women have died in a head-on crash. Police say 52-year-old Sherry Cloutier, of Augusta, was driving on state Route 17 in Union Wednesday when she drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a car driven by 49-year-old Angela Knight-Boege of Warren. Both motorists were pronounced dead at the scene.

HOPE, Maine (AP) - The owners of a historic general store in midcoast Maine say it's up for sale.The Hope General Store is in a building that was first built in 1832. Its past lives include serving as an antique store, general meeting place and post office.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine Democratic lawmaker says he regrets an "aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate" Facebook post criticizing President Donald Trump. Rep. Scott Hamann on Tuesday called Trump a "half-term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet." Hamann says he shouldn't have used such language and was trying to make a point about the state of political discourse.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman who pleaded guilty in the fentanyl overdose death of a 17-year-old girl at a New Hampshire motel is scheduled to appear in federal court. Leslie Aberle, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, was to be sentenced Thursday in the 2015 death of Evangelique "Eve" Tarmey. A plea agreement says the 32-year-old Aberle is to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - With a crowd of youngsters looking on, New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that achieves one of his top priorities: state funding for full-day kindergarten. The state currently pays half its standard per-student amount for kindergarten pupils, or about $1,800.

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a New Hampshire woman arrested on drug possession charges returned to the police station later that day to demand the drugs be returned to her and was rearrested. Police say after being told she couldn't get her drugs back, 26-year-old Emily Morin got into a car and started to drive away. But police say they had earlier determined her license and registration were suspended, so she was rearrested.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Neurologists will be able to help treat potential stroke patients en route to the hospital through a new telemedicine system at New Hampshire's Catholic Medical Center. The first 60 minutes after someone arrives at a hospital with stroke symptoms are a critical window for starting treatments that can limit the side effects and potential damage of a stroke.

VERMONT:

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are investigating two deaths which they say may be related. WPTZ-TV reports police were first called to a Londonderry apartment around 9:50 a.m. where they found 22-year-old Keith Johnson dead at the scene. Police say a 41-year-old woman collapsed at her home and died around 2 p.m.

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Coaches and students at a prominent circus school based in Brattleboro, Vermont are supporting the program's founders in the wake of their dismissals by board members. The Brattleboro Reformer reports founders of the New England Center for Circus Arts, Elsie Smith and Serenity Smith Forchion, were removed as part of "a leadership reorganization." Coaches claim the board was financially irresponsible and didn't act in the best interest of the school.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont building that housed a now-defunct college where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' wife was president has been sold at auction. The Burlington Free Press reports People's United Bank took ownership of the former Burlington College property Wednesday for $3.1 million. Federal investigators are looking into the finances behind a college real estate deal put together by Jane Sanders, whose spokesman says the allegations that prompted the investigation were politically motivated attacks.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A trial has started for a former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent. After two and a half days of jury selection the trial for Republican former Sen. Norm McAllister started Wednesday afternoon. McAllister has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and prohibited acts and insists he's innocent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.