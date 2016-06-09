News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 3:42 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Stymied by gridlock, President Donald Trump is trying to sort out with Republicans where next to turn in the battle over the health care. Senate Republicans will visit the White House Wednesday to discuss legislative strategy in the wake of their failure to advance a bill to repeal President Barack Obama's law. For several years, the GOP has promised that it would ditch "Obamacare" and replace it with another overhaul. But that hasn't happened, and a path forward is unclear.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A panel of legislative leaders is set to consider the fate of studies and new bills proposed by lawmakers. Lawmakers have proposed studies of military service members transitioning to civil workforce, the poor's access to legal services and the rising cost of special education. Independent Rep. Kent Ackley is proposing a bill to allow the voter-approved system of ranked-choice voting for primary and federal elections in 2018.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Construction has started on what is expected to be Maine's largest municipally owned solar array. The Portland Press Herald reports installation began at South Portland's capped landfill Tuesday. The one-megawatt solar array will be composed of 2,944 solar panels and is expected to generate 1.2 million kilowatt-hours of energy per year.

ORONO, Maine (AP) - Scientists with the University of Maine say they have developed a new tool to allow blueberry growers to get a handle on how many bees they can expect to see around their fields. The tool is called "BeeMapper." The university plans to unveil it on Wednesday at Blueberry Hill Farm in Jonesboro as part of the UMaine Cooperative Extension's annual Wild Blueberry Summer Field Day.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - Fire officials in New Hampshire are investigating a house fire that left one man dead. WMUR-TV reports firefighters responded to a blaze in North Hampton around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Michael Tully says a crew rushed in to rescue the 87-year-old man as support from neighboring fire companies arrived but he later died at a hospital.

WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to conduct a routine inspection of a long-closed Connecticut River bridge that links North Walpole with the village of Bellows Falls, Vermont. The inspection is scheduled for Thursday, and it will be supplemented with imagery from a drone. The department says the inspection will assist it in planning for a potential future project.

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) - A herd of buffalo that may have been startled by construction work has broken loose from a New Hampshire farm and spent time roaming through a town. Police in Gilford say they spent Tuesday corralling the "scared and running" buffalo, most of which eventually made it back to the farm. The Bolduc Farm tells WMUR-TV nine of the buffalo have been returned but a mother and two yearlings are being sought.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's former longtime commissioner of the Department of Cultural Resources has been honored with a building dedicated in his honor. A year after Van McLeod's death, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Tuesday to dedicate a former hospital annex in Concord after him. McLeod was born in the building, which was later home to some divisions of the Cultural Resources Department.

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has been awarded a nearly $240,000 federal grant to help respond to the opioid overdose crisis. The grant is part of the $12 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week awarded to 23 states and the District of Columbia. The grant will be used to enhance prevention efforts and to improve the tracking of opioid-related overdoses.

MILTON, Vt. (AP) - A teachers union in a Vermont school district has rejected the school board's latest contract offer and is entering a mediated fact-finding process. The Burlington Free Press reports the contract for Milton teachers and support staff expired June 30. A fact-finder's report would offer recommendations for reaching a new agreement but would not be binding.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A judge has approved a settlement between the developers of a downtown mall in Burlington, Vermont, and opponents of the project. The Burlington Free Press reports that an Environmental Court judge ordered Monday that the city issue a zoning permit for the development. The project initially won unanimous approval from the city's Development Review Board, but was challenged by a group of residents.

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - When Vermont's governor drives into the pits at a racetrack, he gets treated like any other stock car racer. Gov. Phil Scott is now in his 27th year of racing at the popular Thunder Road racetrack. Over that time he's won three track championships, most recently in 2002. His 30 feature wins are the most ever. The Republican says that when he took office in January he brought with him lessons of teamwork and competitiveness he learned at the track.

