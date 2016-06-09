News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

MAINE:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine supreme court has upheld a judge's rejection of a convicted murderer's request to participate in supervised activities away from Augusta's Riverview Psychiatric Center. Mark Gessner completed his sentence for murdering Bath florist Melvin Henderson in 1994 but he remains at the psychiatric hospital because of crimes committed in prison.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Customers of the telephone and broadband services provider FairPoint Communications in northern New England won't notice much difference at first after it merges with an Illinois-based telecommunications provider Consolidated Communications will continue efforts begun by FairPoint to expand and improve broadband internet services to tens of thousands of customers across Vermont, Hampshire and Maine. It will also offer new products including home automation and security and new video products

ESTCOURT STATION, Maine (AP) - Maine's wacky weather has changed swiftly from a rare summertime frost to powerful thunderstorms. The National Weather Service reports that the temperature dipped below freezing to 31 degrees in Escourt Station, on the Canadian border. By the afternoon, a summertime phenomenon, thunderstorms, were sweeping across the state.

AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Lewiston man to 15 years in prison for the suffocation death of his 14-week-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Danny Adams apologized to the mother of their son before he was sentenced for manslaughter on Tuesday in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The governor of New Hampshire has come out against the Senate Republicans' health care bill, saying it could force the state to make "severe cuts" to its Medicaid program. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican governor in his first term, said that the bill would lead to cuts in eligibility, loss of coverage or significant increases in taxes.

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a 28-year-old New Hampshire man has died in what is being described as a "water related death" in Guilford. The victim in the Sunday night incident was identified by police as Nickolas R. Matte, of Hindsdale, New Hampshire.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The mayor of New Hampshire's largest city is coming under fire failing to alert the public and parents for about a sexual assault that happened at one of its high schools several years ago. Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas said he didn't realize the severity of the September 2015 incident until he learned that Bryan Wilson of Manchester was sentenced last week to 10 to 20 years for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old female student.

SUNAPEE, N.H. (AP) - An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle. Elsie Dabrowski says she was gardening Sunday when she was attacked by the animal, which bit her face, arm and back. She says her only thoughts at the moment were "why is this stupid cat attacking me?" Her son killed the bobcat with a shotgun.

VERMONT:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - California state health officials say 111 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives in the first six months after a law made such an option legal. The first report on the law that went into effect June 9, 2016, says 191 people received prescriptions for drugs after being diagnosed with having less than six months to live. Of those who died, 87 percent were 60 years old or older. Doctor-assisted deaths are also legal in Colorado, Montana, Vermont, Washington state and Washington D.C.

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont police department says two juveniles have identified as suspects in an April lockdown at the Essex High School and both are expected to face charges. Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose says the Vermont incident is part of a larger, national investigation. Officials call it a case of "swatting," when individuals call in hoax complaints to drain police resources.

JERICHO, Vt. (AP) - A National Guard soldier from Massachusetts is facing charges he improperly touched a subordinate while she was standing in formation at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont. Thirty-three-year-old Jon Downing of Hyannis, Massachusetts, is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct for the incident that is alleged to have occurred on June 22.

VERNON, Vt. (AP) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says a senior radiation protection technician at the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant deliberately falsified safety records for eight months in 2016. In a violation order issued Monday, the NRC also says the now-former Entergy technician failed to test night-shift employees for radiation exposure during the same period, from January to September 2016.

