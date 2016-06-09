News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Bar Harbor restaurant owner and Dexter mail carrier say they will run to oust U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin next year. Meanwhile, Poliquin has reported raising more than $600,000 from January through March of this year.

STACYVILLE, Maine (AP) - The public comment period is over for a federal review of more than two dozen national monuments, including Maine's new monument in the Katahdin region. President Donald Trump ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to conduct the review of monuments. Among the monuments Trump wants to review is Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, which President Barack Obama designed as a monument last summer.

JEFFERSON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine are investigating the death of a man who fell from a boat being towed from a lake. According to Maine Warden Service Lt. Kevin Adam, 43-year-old Corey Jacques, of Wiscasset, died Sunday afternoon. Adam says Jacques was boating with his wife and daughter on Damariscotta Lake before falling off of the boat when it was towed to shore.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Louisiana-based bottler of the zippy Fireball liquor is fighting against the Republican governor's proposed ban on in-state sales of tiny alcohol bottles. The company Sazerac calls the proposed ban politically motivated, anti-business and unsupported by relevant evidence. The future of the popular, shot-sized "nips" in Maine is in the hands of a state liquor bureau set to vote Tuesday.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - A letter carrier in New Hampshire barely escaped a burning mail truck. The Eagle-Tribune reports a mail carrier was working in Londonderry Monday afternoon when she smelled an odd odor and stopped the vehicle. Officials say the letter carrier was able to exit the truck safely before the truck was completely engulfed in flames.

GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials will address a landfill that is leaching potentially cancer-causing chemicals into groundwater sources. The Portsmouth Herald reports Michael Wimsatt, director of the state Department of Environmental Services' Waste Management Division, believes the migration of PFCs from the Coakley Landfill is unacceptable. Wimsatt said removal of contaminants or containment on the site is necessary after receiving a letter from concerned state lawmakers.

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A judge will hear arguments in lawsuit seeking to prevent New Hampshire voter information from being sent to President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud. Along with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, Democratic state Sen. Bette Lasky of Nashua and Republican Rep. Neal Kurk of Weare sued Secretary of State Bill Gardner last week to block him from complying with the commission's request.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says sales will begin soon for special permits allowing hunters to take additional antlerless deer in the southeastern part of the state this fall. Up to 750 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits for Unit L this year. Sales are starting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

VERMONT:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Burlington City Council has voted to keep a contested traffic project. Council members voted 10-2 to make the yearlong pilot traffic program on North Avenue permanent Monday night. The Burlington Free Press reports the new configuration divides the roadway into two travel lanes and a turning lane with bicycle lanes on either side. Supporters of the change say it will make the thoroughfare safer for drivers and cyclists.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Jury selection is continuing in the second trial of a former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent. The trial for former Republican Sen. Norm McAllister is now scheduled to start Wednesday, instead of Tuesday. The 65-year-old McAllister has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and two counts of prohibited acts.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The White House's "drug czar" says Vermont's treatment system for opioid misuse is an "incredibly valuable national model" that is being emulated around the country. Richard Baum, the acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and his staff are in Vermont for two days visiting with members of Vermont's opioid and drug misuse prevention, treatment, recovery and enforcement communities.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A drug testing company that last year agreed to pay $6.75 million to settle overbilling claims by Vermont regulators has a new name and new leadership. The investor group that acquired Burlington Labs announced Monday that it is now named Aspenti Health. CEO Chris Powell said the company plans to be an active part of efforts to reduce opioid misuse in Vermont.

