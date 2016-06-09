News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

MAINE:

WELLS, Maine (AP) - A reported shark sighting has created some excitement on a Maine beach. Wells Police Sgt. Adam Shaw says local police cleared swimmers from the water Sunday afternoon as a precaution after the report of a shark in waters near the Wells-Ogunquit town line. Swimmers later returned to the water at Wells Beach and Drake's Island.

ROME, Maine (AP) - A retreat for war-injured military personnel and family members has been formally dedicated. Nearly $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions have gone into the lakeside camp in Maine's Belgrade Lakes region created by a foundation that former staff Sgt. Travis Mills established. Mills, a quadruple amputee, says his goal is for families to heal together.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A new law will let towns regulate local food production without requiring state and federal rules. Democratic Sen. David Miramant called the bill a first step toward promoting local fresh food with minimal processing and shorter distribution.

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Attorneys for a 9-year-old Maine girl say a federal judge has approved a $1.9 million settlement for their client after she became paralyzed following a visit to a local clinic. The girl was 6 when her parents took her to Penobscot Community Health Care in Brewer with complaints of a distended abdomen. Lawyers say caregivers diagnosed her with constipation. It turned out she had leukemia, which caused paralysis.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A search committee has been formed to help select a successor to University of New Hampshire President Mark Huddleston. Huddleston announced last month that he will retire as of June 30, 2018. He has served as UNH president since 2007 and is the longest-serving president in the university's 150-year history.

TIMBER ISLAND, N.H. (AP) - Officials say a New Hampshire man who crashed his boat onto the rocks on Lake Winnipesaukee has been charged with operating under the influence. Marine Patrol dispatch was notified Saturday night that a vessel had run aground. All three men aboard the boat refused medical treatment.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - An Occupational Safety and Health Administration complaint claims workers may have been exposed to mercury and asbestos at Eversource's Schiller Station. A June 12 letter indicates an employee of Manafort Brothers Inc. complained that workers were not adequately protected while removing hazardous material. Eversource says it has stopped work at the site and won't resume until "any and all issues are fully addressed."

NEWINGTON, N.H. (AP) - About 30 New Hampshire Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron members are going to be deployed in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. A ceremony honoring them was held Sunday at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, New Hampshire.

VERMONT:

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A new surgical center is opening at the Copley Hospital in the Vermont town of Morrisville. The $12.5 million James and Mary Louise Carpenter Surgical Center includes three operating rooms, a procedure area and a family waiting area.

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Rowing is thought of as a relatively quiet, benign sport but some owners of lakeside vacation homes in Vermont say too much of it by a renowned sculling camp is preventing them from enjoying the waterway. The Craftsbury Outdoor Center has made adjustments to its schedule to appease property owners. But homeowners say that's not enough. Now the state has stepped in to develop rules for lake use.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials say the Vermont State Colleges System can boat the first balanced budget in several years for the 2018 fiscal year. Spokeswoman Tricia Coates says the Board of Trustees approved a $173 million systemwide budget that does not anticipate a deficit following several years in which the Vermont State Colleges System VSCS ended the fiscal year with debt.

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a deer may have played a role in bringing a high-speed pursuit to a conclusion. Troopers say the vehicle that was being chased following a burglary hit speeds of 100 mph before hitting the deer and then crashing a half-mile later into a ditch.

