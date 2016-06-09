News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 5:41 p.m. EDT

MAINE:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine Democratic lawmaker says he regrets an "aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate" Facebook post criticizing President Donald Trump. Rep. Scott Hamann on Tuesday called Trump a "half-term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet." Hamann says he shouldn't have used such language and was trying to make a point about the state of political discourse.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers are set to return to Augusta this week to deal with vetoes, bonds and unfunded bills. The Legislature's appropriations committee met Wednesday to decide the fate of a pile of bills needing funding to survive. The governor recently vetoed a solar bill that he says would make the poor subsidize the cost of solar panels for the rich.

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is issuing stamps commemorating the centennial of artist Andrew Wyeth, who it says found "inspiration" in his hometown of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and in rural Maine. The Postal service says each one of the dozen Andrew Wyeth Forever stamps will feature a detail from one of his paintings, including perhaps his most famous painting, 1948's "Christina's World." The artist's son attended Wednesday's announcement at the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - While homelessness has decreased 9 percent, the director of Maine's Statewide Homeless Council is urging businesses and the private sector to donate more to make up for a lack of public money. Cullen Ryan, the acting director of the council, says there's still a lot of work to be done despite the encouraging decrease. The Kennebec Journal reports Maine experienced a 9 percent reduction in homelessness from fiscal year 2016 to 2017.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - With a crowd of youngsters looking on, New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that achieves one of his top priorities: state funding for full-day kindergarten. The state currently pays half its standard per-student amount for kindergarten pupils, or about $1,800.

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a New Hampshire woman arrested on drug possession charges returned to the police station later that day to demand the drugs be returned to her and was rearrested. Police say after being told she couldn't get her drugs back, 26-year-old Emily Morin got into a car and started to drive away. But police say they had earlier determined her license and registration were suspended, so she was rearrested.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Neurologists will be able to help treat potential stroke patients en route to the hospital through a new telemedicine system at New Hampshire's Catholic Medical Center. The first 60 minutes after someone arrives at a hospital with stroke symptoms are a critical window for starting treatments that can limit the side effects and potential damage of a stroke.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A woman says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald's playground in New Hampshire covered in poop. Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald's didn't take the problem seriously and ignored her pleas for help. The restaurant owner says the store has taken "all appropriate internal actions, as well as reiterated proper protocol with our team."

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont father has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment accusing him of jumping from a fourth-story window with his child in his arms. Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Denning, of South Burlington, is accused of hugging his 6-year-old boy tightly to him as he hurled himself from the apartment window on March 25.

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town is looking for a new head of police after the former chief resigned while serving an unexplained suspension. The Caledonian Record reports that St. Johnsbury Police Chief Clem Houde resigned June 30, three weeks after he was put on suspension with pay. The reason for his suspension was not stated. Houde has declined to comment.

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - Emergency crews are resuming their search for a missing boy in the Winooski River between Burlington and Winooski near the hydroelectric dam. Eleven-year-old Ali Muhina disappeared near the river on Tuesday evening. Emergency crews searched in and around the river Tuesday night but called it off because of rough conditions in the water.

(AP) - The father of a Vermont man killed in a military training mission in Mississippi says his son told him he had the best job in the Marine Corps. Kevin Johnson, of Colchester, Vermont, says his son, 46-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Brendan Johnson, enjoyed his work, especially the chance to see the world from the air.

