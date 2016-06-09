News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 9:42 p.m. EDT

MAINE:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Interstate fishing managers say a row with an appointee of President Donald Trump's administration over the regulation of flounder fishing off New Jersey jeopardizes conservation of marine species all along the East Coast. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission had announced New Jersey was out of compliance with management of the summer flounder fishery. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross needed to sign off on the ruling, and he reversed it.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's liquor agency is proposing to raise retail prices on liquor including the tiny alcohol bottles that survived the Republican governor's efforts to ban their sale. Maine saw $46 million in liquor profits in 2015, a 66 percent increase from 2003.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A family that has owned a Maine newspaper company for more than a century has announced a sale to the owner of the state's largest newsgathering company. The Costello family has operated the publishing company that owns central Maine's Sun Journal since the 1890s. Reade Brower's purchase of Sun Media Group under the new SJ Acquisition company will close Aug. 1.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - New data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention show that more children are entering kindergarten without vaccinations for diseases like measles, chicken pox and whooping cough. The Portland Press Herald reports the number of parents opting their children out of immunizations for nonmedical reasons rose from 4 percent to 4.8 percent. Peter Michaud, chairman of the Maine Immunization Council, called the numbers "extremely distressing."

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The head of a New Hampshire prep school says male students who recorded relationships with girls on a cardboard crown this spring violated school rules but not the law. The crown incident at St. Paul's School was among those cited by the state attorney general's office last week when it began an investigation into allegations of sexual assault there. Rector Michael Hirschfeld said Monday the boys listed their own names and didn't compete with each other or solicit sexual relationships.

(AP) - The family of a man suspected in the slaying of his millionaire grandfather has filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother in a bid to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance. Vernon, Vermont, resident Nathan Carman has denied any involvement in his grandfather's 2013 death in Connecticut and says he didn't sabotage a boat during a mother-son fishing trip off Rhode Island last year. His mother's three sisters sued in probate court Monday.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud continues to defend its request for detailed voter information in court. The commission had asked states to provide publicly available data including names, birthdates and partial Social Security numbers but later told states to hold off until a judge rules on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

HEBRON, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a 12-year-old Colorado girl waterskiing on a New Hampshire lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father. The New Hampshire Marine Patrol says Zoe Anderson, of Highlands Ranch, fell while waterskiing Monday on Newfound Lake. The patrol says her father, Sherwood Anderson, drove the towing boat back toward her but became briefly distracted as his hat was blown off his head.

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says two Iranian men who worked with someone pardoned by President Barack Obama have been charged with hacking a Vermont software company and stealing software that does design for bullets and artillery shells. Court documents say the men worked to steal software from U.S. companies with a third person, who was pardoned by Obama last year as part of a prisoner swap with Iran. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two men, whose indictment was announced Monday.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the three members of Vermont's congressional delegation and other top state politicians across the political spectrum say the health care plan being considered in the U.S. Senate could be devastating for the state. The lawmakers have different opinions on the best way to fix President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, but they agree that Vermont residents have to be protected in the process.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont attorney general's office says a timber company will pay the state $375,000 to settle allegations that it overharvested trees from its property in violation of its forestry management plan. The state removed some of Plum Creek Maine Timberlands LLC's forest land from Vermont's Current Use Program. That's the state's system of taxing some properties according to how they're used rather than fair market value.

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The executive director of a Vermont circus school has stepped down after an outcry over the firings of the school's founders last week. The board of the New England Center for Circus Arts announced that Michael Helmstadter resigned as executive director and board president Friday. Vermont Public Radio reports the firings of founders Serenity Smith Forchion and Elsie Smith led to outcry from parents and several staff resignations.

