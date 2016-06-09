News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices continue to drop in northern New England. The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.28. The price in Maine went down 3.5 cents to $2.23 a gallon and it went down 2.7 cents a gallon in New Hampshire, to $2.19 a gallon.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's largest city is set to increase parking fees just before the 4th of July next week. In a special announcement dated June 22, Portland's official Twitter account tweeted the city would have new parking rates starting July 1 _ increasing from $1 an hour to $1.25 an hour. The Portland Press Herald reports there is no additional information provided on why the city is increasing rates or how the additional revenue will be used.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine utility regulators and FairPoint Communications are in agreement on a $175,000 settlement after the company failed to meet performance benchmarks. The commission approved a settlement in which FairPoint agrees to construct three infrastructure replacement projects by the end of 2019.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Portland's first SchoonerFest and Regatta is wrapping up with a final cruise. The Casco Bay Gaffers Race takes the schooners from Portland to Bailey Island on Monday. Several of the ships then sail on to Boothbay's Windjammer Days on Tuesday. The event that was held over the weekend is an attempt by Maine's largest city to create an annual tall ships event along the lines of the Maine Windjammer Days in Boothbay, the Maine Windjammer Parade in Rockland and the Camden Windjammer Festival.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - State police are seeking information on a red truck that crashed through the tolls and kept going on the Spaulding Turnpike in Rochester, New Hampshire. Police said the truck was traveling southbound on the turnpike when it crashed through the tolls at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A toll attendant was in the booth that was struck, but wasn't hurt.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Insurance Department is releasing new information about companies that intend to offer medical and dental plans in 2018 even as Congress considers the latest plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Three companies have applied to offer individual plans in New Hampshire: Ambetter from New Hampshire Healthy Families, Anthem and Harvard Pilgrim.

BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) - Two women in New Hampshire have minor injuries after a van crashed through their apartment wall, landing on top of one of them. The couple had recently moved into their Bristol apartment, and they were watching television when the minivan crashed through their bedroom wall. WMUR-TV reports one of the women, Amanda Dinger, was trapped under the van.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A search committee has been formed to help select a successor to University of New Hampshire President Mark Huddleston. Huddleston announced last month that he will retire as of June 30, 2018. He has served as UNH president since 2007 and is the longest-serving president in the university's 150-year history.

VERMONT:

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - Officials say a computer virus infected a number of manufacturing tools at a Vermont manufacturing plant working to fulfill a $100 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. GlobalFoundries tells WVPS-FM their Essex Junction plant in hit with a computer virus uploaded to manufacturing tools. Spokesman Jason Gorss says the tools were taken offline to prevent the spreading of the virus, and some tools have been restored to functionality.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Twenty-one people are entering the new week as United States citizens after taking the oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Vermont's largest city. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the oath of citizenship was administrated Friday in Burlington by U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford. The new citizens ranged in age from 21 to 65. They came from 13 countries.

HARTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Each spring and summer, a Vermont bog yields a rare spectacle _ hundreds of wild orchids in bloom, drawing visitors from around the country. The bulbous pink and white showy lady's slippers are currently on full display at Eshqua Bog in Hartland. This particular orchid is considered rare in Vermont. It thrives in the area that is technically defined as a fen because of the wet, sunny conditions, with soil containing peat and lime.

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A new surgical center is opening at the Copley Hospital in the Vermont town of Morrisville. The $12.5 million James and Mary Louise Carpenter Surgical Center includes three operating rooms, a procedure area and a family waiting area.

