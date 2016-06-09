News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

MATINICUS, Maine (AP) - The internet is celebrating two Maine lobstermen who rescued a seal pup trapped in a fishing net. WCSH-TV reports Jeremy Willey and Jeffrey Door were lobstering near Matinicus Rock Monday when they saw a baby seal floating in rope. Video of the lobstermen saving the seal pup has been viewed more than 800,000 times on Facebook.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine wants tips on how best to regulate adults' use of marijuana. The state's financial and agricultural departments are asking for the public's thoughts on Maine's retail marijuana marketplace and the public health, budgetary and enforcement concerns of implementation. Voters in November approved legalizing the recreational use and sale of marijuana products by adults over 21.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) - A key senate committee is signing off on funding for a new National Guard center in northern Maine. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the Senate Appropriations Committee has approved $17.5 million for the Army National Guard Readiness Center in Presque Isle. Collins says the money would be used to construct a 43,400-square-foot (3994-sq. meter) training facility that would replace an existing building she says isn't up to modern standards.

WELLS, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say a bicyclist from Massachusetts has been injured in a crash. Authorities say the crash occurred in Wells Monday morning when 52-year-old Philip Philbin, of Clinton, Massachusetts was struck by an SUV being driven by a 17-year-old. Philbin was taken to a hospital with a severe head injury.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials are warning the public about potential exposure to measles at one of its most popular beaches on the Atlantic Ocean. State officials say an out-of-state resident with measles visited Hampton Beach on July 9 and spent time there at several outdoor locations.

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is closing the northbound and southbound Open Road Toll lanes at the Hampton Toll Plaza on Interstate 95 for maintenance work. The closure is scheduled for Tuesday night from 7 p.m., until 2 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is necessary in order to perform routine maintenance on the overhead equipment

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The head of a New Hampshire prep school says male students who recorded relationships with girls on a cardboard crown this spring violated school rules but not the law. The crown incident at St. Paul's School was among those cited by the state attorney general's office last week when it began an investigation into allegations of sexual assault there. Rector Michael Hirschfeld said Monday the boys listed their own names and didn't compete with each other or solicit sexual relationships.

(AP) - The family of a man suspected in the slaying of his millionaire grandfather has filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother in a bid to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance. Vernon, Vermont, resident Nathan Carman has denied any involvement in his grandfather's 2013 death in Connecticut and says he didn't sabotage a boat during a mother-son fishing trip off Rhode Island last year. His mother's three sisters sued in probate court Monday.

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says two Iranian men who worked with someone pardoned by President Barack Obama have been charged with hacking a Vermont software company and stealing software that does design for bullets and artillery shells. Court documents say the men worked to steal software from U.S. companies with a third person, who was pardoned by Obama last year as part of a prisoner swap with Iran. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two men, whose indictment was announced Monday.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the three members of Vermont's congressional delegation and other top state politicians across the political spectrum say the health care plan being considered in the U.S. Senate could be devastating for the state. The lawmakers have different opinions on the best way to fix President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, but they agree that Vermont residents have to be protected in the process.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont attorney general's office says a timber company will pay the state $375,000 to settle allegations that it overharvested trees from its property in violation of its forestry management plan. The state removed some of Plum Creek Maine Timberlands LLC's forest land from Vermont's Current Use Program. That's the state's system of taxing some properties according to how they're used rather than fair market value.

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The executive director of a Vermont circus school has stepped down after an outcry over the firings of the school's founders last week. The board of the New England Center for Circus Arts announced that Michael Helmstadter resigned as executive director and board president Friday. Vermont Public Radio reports the firings of founders Serenity Smith Forchion and Elsie Smith led to outcry from parents and several staff resignations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.