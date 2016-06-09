News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine residents will experience a partial state government shutdown after lawmakers failed to pass a new budget. The shutdown began early Saturday after rounds of budget votes effectively failed Friday due to resistance from House Republicans. Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon said she left a late-night meeting at LePage's residence in response to his "aggressive behavior" toward her.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A partial state government shutdown began early Saturday in Maine after lawmakers failed to meet a midnight Friday deadline for a new budget. Lawmakers were unable to pass a two-year, $7 billion budget after resistance from House Republicans who revealed they are working with Gov. Paul LePage on a secret, alternative plan.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department says the state medical examiner's office is investigating the death of a 34-year-old inmate. Officials say Adams Davis Barnes was found unresponsive in a holding cell Thursday evening. He was arrested in Portland for possession of drugs, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled against a Maine American Indian nation in a lawsuit over the rights to a river that bears the tribe's name. The Penobscot Indian Nation sued Maine in federal court with a claim that the Penobscot River is part of its reservation. The tribe lost in U.S. District Court in Maine and was dealt another setback Friday in the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Some of the nation's most populous states, including California and New York, are refusing to comply with a request from President Donald Trump's voting commission for detailed information about every voter in the U.S. But even some conservative states that voted for Trump, such as Texas, say they can provide only partial responses based on what is legally allowed under state law. It's unclear how useful the information will be or what the commission will do with it.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner is defending a request for voter roll information from President Donald Trump's election fraud commission and says he will provide the state's publicly available information. Gardner is a member of the president's commission investigating allegations of voter fraud, which asked states to send voter information including names, birthdates and partial Social Security numbers.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An elite New Hampshire prep school is again under fire after revelations of a new competition of sexual conquest. They arise two years after a student was convicted of sexually assaulting a freshman as part of a tradition called "Senior Salute." The Concord Monitor reports boys in a St. Paul's School dorm apparently competed to have their names put on a crown. The school says it's investigating.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A state lawmaker who led efforts to memorialize a significant but overlooked New Hampshire governor says a bronze statue is far more than what the humble Gov. John Winant would have wanted _ but far less than he deserves. The three-term governor served before and during the Great Depression and later became the first leader of the Social Security Administration and U.S. ambassador to Britain during World War II.

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, a Democrat, says his office won't be turning over voters' birth dates and social security numbers to President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud. The commission sent a letter to the secretaries of state giving them about two weeks to provide about a dozen points of voter data. Some election officials have refused to comply, saying it invades privacy and is based on false claims of fraud.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss charges against a former Republican Vermont state senator accused of trying to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent. A lawyer for 65-year-old Norm McAllister had argued that prosecutors withheld critical information from the defense. WPTZ-TV reports that a judge disagreed Thursday and that the retrial will proceed as planned.

BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police investigators are trying to determine the cause of an explosion that heavily damaged a house in Bradford. The explosion at the house on U.S. Route 5 near the Oxbow Union High School was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Heavy rain falling on saturated soil with more to come caused flooding and road closures in low-lying areas of northern Vermont and parts of upstate New York Friday. The National Weather Service says heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible through Sunday morning and a flood watch remained in effect through Friday evening for parts of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and western Maine.

