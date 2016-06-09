News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A few dozen laws have gone into effect in Maine while more than 200 bills await one more final step from lawmakers. One new law makes it easier for companies to hire 14- and 15-year-olds, while another sets aside $1.6 million to implement the voter-approved legalization of recreational marijuana.

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) - Hundreds of bird enthusiasts are flocking to lakes and ponds around Maine to get an idea of how many loons there are in the state. Maine Audubon is conducting the count and says more than 850 volunteers are participating. Maine has the largest common loon population in the eastern U.S., but the birds face threats around the country.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is traveling to Canada to promote Louisiana's French heritage and reaffirm its partnership with Quebec. The Louisiana lieutenant governor leaves Sunday for Quebec City, along with members from the Council on Development of French in Louisiana and tourism officials.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The speaker of the Maine House of Representatives says she is removing a fellow Democrat from his committee assignments after he posted a threatening comment about Republican President Donald Trump on Facebook. Rep. Scott Hamann, of South Portland, has apologized for the post Tuesday in which he said Trump is a "half-term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet."

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - Strawberry season in the Northeast usually lasts only four to six weeks, but New Hampshire researchers have figured out how to stretch the harvest form July to Thanksgiving. The University of New Hampshire researchers harvested strawberries grown in low tunnels for 19 consecutive weeks. They also found that the 3-foot (0.91-meter) tall tunnels significantly increased the percentage of marketable fruit, from an average of about 70 percent to 83 percent.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game has named James Juneau its new assistant chief of law enforcement. Juneau, of Gilmanton, has served 20 years as a conservation officer. He coordinates and organizes responses to emergencies such as drownings, searches, hunting accidents, forest fires, and floods

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The attorney for a New Hampshire lawmaker accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl last year says his client vehemently denies the allegations. Attorney Seth Hipple says state Rep. Eric Schleien is cooperating with authorities and expects to be fully vindicated.

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) - Police have accused a New Hampshire woman of selling fentanyl to a man who ingested it and later died of an overdose. Police said 31-year-old Kelly Barry, of Dover, turned herself in to police on an arrest warrant Wednesday. She's been charged with selling the fentanyl that caused the death of 32-year-old Patrick Swain, of Portsmouth, in January.

VERMONT:

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont state biologist will be talking about the state's bears at a presentation next month in Waitsfield. The event is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waitsfield Library. Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department biologist Tom Rogers will discuss the life history of bears, their ecology and behaviors and what people can do to better co-exist with them.

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Thirty-six Vermont high school students are taking part in an inaugural Governor's Institute on Architecture, Design and Building. The new Governor's Institute of Vermont program is hosted by Norwich University, which has an architecture and art school. There are a total of 11 Governor's Institutes summer programs, held at colleges around the state. This summer 458 high school students are participating.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont lawmaker accused of soliciting sex from a farmhand in exchange for giving her free rent has been found guilty of one count of prohibited acts. WCAX-TV reports the verdict came Friday night in the trial of former Republican state Sen. Norm McAllister. McAllister said Friday that the relationship was consensual but the woman testified that nothing about their sexual relationship "felt consensual."

BOSTON (AP) - Two journalists and a Colonial-era newspaper editor are the recipients of the 2017 Yankee Quill _ New England's highest journalistic honor. The Academy of New England Journalists said Thursday it will honor Robert Ambrogi, Robin Young and James Franklin in an Oct. 12 ceremony in Natick, Massachusetts.

