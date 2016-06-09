News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man has been sentenced to three days in jail for shooting a federally protected seal. Joseph Martin of Warren pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge in federal court. The prosecutor says the shooting was captured by a camera on Martin's boat.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont utility regulators have given final approval to a deal that will allow the state's largest landline telecommunications company to be acquired by an Illinois Company. The Vermont Public Service Board says the combined company that will be owned by Consolidated Communications will be about twice the size of FairPoint Communications, the company that provides the services now.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he thinks a budget agreement is unlikely, forcing the state government to shut down on Friday. Both sides agree that a shutdown at the start of the tourism season would be costly. LePage says "the future of Maine is worth shutting it down." He also says he will make sure state parks remain open.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration is providing more than $2.3 million in grants to improve safety at Maine airports, including the Portland International Jetport. The Jetport is getting the bulk of the money at more than $2.1 million. The funds will pay for the installation of a runway lighting system, construction of taxiway shoulders and reconstruction of apron pavement.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

SUNAPEE, N.H. (AP) - An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle. Elsie Dabrowski says she was gardening Sunday when she was attacked by the animal, which bit her face, arm and back. She says her only thoughts at the moment were "why is this stupid cat attacking me?"

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - Many New Hampshire ski resorts are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with special events, fireworks and concerts. Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway is putting on its first Americana Celebration on July 4, with a backyard barbecue. The Loon Mountain Race will be held on July 2.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man has been sentenced in federal court in New Hampshire to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl told to a man who died of an overdose. Court documents say 62-year-old Kenneth Chapman, formerly of Kingston, New Hampshire, sold the drug to an Atkinson man last year who was found dead the next day. Chapman, who pleaded guilty, will be on supervised release for three years after his sentence.

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - The sexual assault trial of a former student from an elite New Hampshire prep school who was encouraged to bake bread for his accuser as an act of weekly "penance" has been called off by the prosecutor. The Portsmouth Herald reports jury selection was scheduled Monday in the misdemeanor case of 19-year-old Chukwudi Ikpeazu, of Parkland, Florida. A Phillips Exeter Academy classmate alleged that he fondled her against her will in 2015.

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A review by the Vermont state auditor's office has found that state employees under investigation for misconduct often remained on paid leave longer than necessary. The report released Monday looked at the Agency of Human Services' misconduct cases between 2014 and 2016. The Times Argus reports that the review found that in at least 17 cases employees were on paid leave after investigations were completed.

VERNON, Vt. (AP) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says a senior radiation protection technician at the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant deliberately falsified safety records for eight months in 2016. In a violation order issued Monday, the NRC also says the now-former Entergy technician failed to test night-shift employees for radiation exposure during the same period, from January to September 2016.

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man accused of killing his ex-wife's husband is suing her and her family members over a property dispute. The Caledonian-Record reports Jeffrey Ray, of Brownington, is suing his ex-wife Brenda Vreeland along with Jessica and Dustin Burns. Ray, who pleaded not guilty to first degree murder of Rick Vreeland, says the late Vreeland forged documents to steal his home.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new development plan calls for the demolition of a low-cost, extended-stay hotel in Vermont to build a new four-story apartment and commercial building. The Burlington Free Press reports that tenants at the hotel have begun searching for replacement housing within their means, as demolition could begin as early as August pending city and board approval.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.