News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 11:41 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is implementing a new lottery system for licenses to fish for baby eels, which are worth more than $1,000 per pound on the worldwide sushi market. Industry members and lawmakers say the fishery needs a way to bring new people into the business because many elver fishermen are nearing retirement. The law states that a lottery could be held between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 of 2018.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is asking residents to take precautions after a man was diagnosed with a rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes. According to the Maine CDC, the Kennebec County man showed symptoms of Jamestown Canyon virus as early as June. State epidemiologist Siiri Bennett tells the Morning Sentinel this may be the first ever reported case of the virus in Maine.

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) - The federal government is committing more than a half million dollars to help expand a municipal airport in western Maine. The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding slightly more than $530,000 to the Steven A. Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins say the money will support work to expand and reconstruct the apron at the airport.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's attorney general will join a federal lawsuit filed last week against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules meant to protect students from abuses by for-profit colleges. A spokesman for Janet Mills told the Portland Press Herald she didn't immediately join the lawsuit because a three-day government shutdown prevented her from properly reviewing it.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire lawmaker has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2016. The Rockingham County attorney says Republican Rep. Eric Schleien has been charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. GOP House Speaker Shawn Jasper called the accusations disturbing but said there shouldn't be a rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he's encouraged by the attorney general office's decision to investigate allegations of sexual assault and misconduct at an elite prep school. The investigation into St. Paul's School in Concord follows the school's release of a report in May detailing sexual assaults by teachers on their students, earlier information about student sexual conquest rituals and allegations of a similar ritual reported in June.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A woman who worked as a sales representative in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island for a drug company has pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme involving fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Natalie Levine of Scottsdale, Arizona, paid thousands of dollars to induce medical practitioners to prescribe a fentanyl-based spray known as Subsys.

WINCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say aircraft, drones and ATVs were used in an hours-long search to find a small plane that crashed in a heavily wooded area. The pilot was found dead. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person aboard the Extra 300 aircraft Thursday.

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont regulators are investigating whether Vermont Gas Systems failed to bury its new gas pipeline from Colchester to Middlebury deep enough in New Haven. The Vermont Public Utility Commission said Friday that Vermont Gas notified the panel last month that it buried the pipeline less than 4 feet in 18 spots in the town. The commission says it's opened an investigation into whether the utility violated its 2013 permit.

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - The office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Central Vermont Council on Aging are holding a public meeting in Barre on issues affecting seniors. The meeting will take place Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. A free meal will be served at noon. Organizers say seniors are invited to hear about proposals from Washington that call for cutting Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Meals on Wheels.

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont farmer is asking for help finding her stolen goats. WCAX-TV reports the Randolph farmer's animals went missing last week. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says the goats were taken from their pasture at night.

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - Farming is blamed for a large amount of the phosphorus runoff in Lake Champlain, and the state of Vermont wants to recognize those farmers who go above and beyond the minimum requirements in protecting natural resources. Republican Gov. Phil Scott and state Agency of Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts on Thursday announced the launch of a new pilot program to identify the state's most environmentally friendly farmers through soil testing and monitoring.

