News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Republican Gov. Paul LePage is headed to Washington, D.C., as a state budget shutdown looms large back home in Maine. The Trump administration invited the governor to participate in an energy-themed event on Wednesday. LePage's offices declined to provide details. LePage has been fighting to lower energy costs, saying Maine's high energy costs are a major impediment to economic development.

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) - A public relations company representing Saddleback Mountain ski area says the ski mountain is being sold after being shuttered for the past two winter seasons. The owners, Bill and Irene Berry, are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to announce details. Their public relations representatives declined to provide details ahead of the announcement.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine supreme court has upheld a judge's rejection of a convicted murderer's request to participate in supervised activities away from Augusta's Riverview Psychiatric Center. Mark Gessner completed his sentence for murdering Bath florist Melvin Henderson in 1994 but he remains at the psychiatric hospital because of crimes committed in prison.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Customers of the telephone and broadband services provider FairPoint Communications in northern New England won't notice much difference at first after it merges with an Illinois-based telecommunications provider Consolidated Communications will continue efforts begun by FairPoint to expand and improve broadband internet services to tens of thousands of customers across Vermont, Hampshire and Maine. It will also offer new products including home automation and security and new video products

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who injected heroin and methamphetamines into a friend about to give birth has been sentenced to a year in jail. Thirty-eight-year-old Rhianna Frenette, of Belmont, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct for injecting Felicia Farruggia with the drugs soon after she went into labor in September.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The governor of New Hampshire has come out against the Senate Republicans' health care bill, saying it could force the state to make "severe cuts" to its Medicaid program. First-term Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday the bill would lead to cuts in eligibility, loss of coverage or significant increases in taxes.

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a 28-year-old New Hampshire man has died in what is being described as a "water related death" in Guilford. The victim in the Sunday night incident was identified by police as Nickolas R. Matte, of Hindsdale, New Hampshire.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The mayor of New Hampshire's largest city is coming under fire failing to alert the public and parents for about a sexual assault that happened at one of its high schools several years ago. Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas said he didn't realize the severity of the September 2015 incident until he learned that Bryan Wilson of Manchester was sentenced last week to 10 to 20 years for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old female student.

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Public Service Board has ordered a review of the state's utility regulation system saying it wants to make sure it's equipped to handle modern utilities. The review would include an evaluation of an alternative regulatory model used by Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas Systems. The two utilities have had agreements with the state to use an "alternative regulation" system to set their rates.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - California state health officials say 111 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives in the first six months after a law made such an option legal. The first report on the law that went into effect June 9, 2016, says 191 people received prescriptions for drugs after being diagnosed with having less than six months to live. Of those who died, 87 percent were 60 years old or older. Doctor-assisted deaths are also legal in Colorado, Montana, Vermont, Washington state and Washington D.C.

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont police department says two juveniles have identified as suspects in an April lockdown at the Essex High School and both are expected to face charges. Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose says the Vermont incident is part of a larger, national investigation. Officials call it a case of "swatting," when individuals call in hoax complaints to drain police resources.

JERICHO, Vt. (AP) - A National Guard soldier from Massachusetts is facing charges he improperly touched a subordinate while she was standing in formation at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont. Thirty-three-year-old Jon Downing of Hyannis, Massachusetts, is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct for the incident that is alleged to have occurred on June 22.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.