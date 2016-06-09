News Minute: Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 1:41 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

NORTH BERWICK, Maine (AP) - Former Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves has become the seventh person to throw his hat into the Maine governor's race. Eves announced his candidacy Thursday night on his Facebook page from a backyard family barbecue at his home in North Berwick. His tenure as speaker was marked by face-offs with Republican Gov. Paul LePage, whom Eves unsuccessfully pushed to impeach.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - New England's summer lobster season is off to a slow start, but consumers are still paying a little bit less for the critters than they were a year ago. Lobster fishermen and distributors say the annual summer boom in lobster catch has yet to arrive. Lobster catch typically picks up when many lobsters shed their shells and reach legal harvesting size.

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) - An exclusive club in the tony town where Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live has finally admitted the celebrity couple. The Boston Globe says The Country Club in Brookline, a leafy and affluent Boston suburb, quietly approved membership for the New England Patriots' star quarterback and his supermodel wife.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine man who dumped a cup of live bedbugs in a city center last month says he doesn't regret his actions, even though he is now homeless as a result. Seventy-two-year-old Charles Manning, of Augusta, tells the Kennebec Journal that he released the bedbugs at the Augusta City Center to officials to know what he had been dealing with, but targeted the wrong office.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is launching an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct at an elite prep school. The investigation into St. Paul's School in Concord follows the release of a report in May detailing sexual assaults by teachers on their students, earlier information about student sexual conquest rituals and allegations of a similar ritual reported in June. The school says it's cooperating with the investigation.

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities have identified the three officers from the Keene Police Department involved in a July 10 shooting that injured a man. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Thursday the two officers who discharged their weapons were Sgt. Christopher Simonds, with 16 years of law enforcement experience, and Police Officer Mark Cotton, with three years of experience. Officer Matthew Bomberg, with approximately six years of experience, didn't shoot.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. senators are not finding good news in the latest version of the health care bill released by GOP leaders. Jeanne Shaheen says the fundamentals of the current bill haven't changed. Maggie Hassan says it is "abundantly clear" that there is no fixing the bill.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's attorney general says the number of overdose deaths in the state linked to a deadly synthetic drug powerful enough to tranquilize elephants is up to 10. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says within the last month 18 people have been indicted on charges including possession and sale of the drug, called carfentanil. MacDonald said Wednesday his office is reviewing 39 cases involving carfentanil.

VERMONT:

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - The office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Central Vermont Council on Aging are holding a public meeting in Barre on issues affecting seniors. The meeting will take place Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. A free meal will be served at noon. Organizers say seniors are invited to hear about proposals from Washington that call for cutting Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Meals on Wheels.

BOSTON (AP) - Civil rights advocates are complaining to police departments that posting mugshots and written, pejorative descriptions of suspects amounts to public shaming. Such departments increasingly use Facebook to inform the community about who they're arresting. Many throw humor into the mix. But not everyone finds it amusing.

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - Farming is blamed for a large amount of the phosphorus runoff in Lake Champlain, and the state of Vermont wants to recognize those farmers who go above and beyond the minimum requirements in protecting natural resources. Republican Gov. Phil Scott and state Agency of Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts on Thursday announced the launch of a new pilot program to identify the state's most environmentally friendly farmers through soil testing and monitoring.

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - Vermont state police say preliminary autopsy results show the death of a woman whose body was found in Middlesex was a homicide. Police on Thursday identified the deceased as 59-year-old Cindy Cook of Barre, Vermont. Her body was found down an embankment at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after a resident called about the discovery. Police say the cause of death is being investigated.

