We made it to the end of another week of "unsettled" weather, and now we can look forward to the weekend, which will feature . . . you got it . . . more unsettled weather.

Hi everyone, this is Gary, with a forecast that looks a whole lot like what we have been getting recently, although there is some hope for the second half of the weekend.

A frontal system will be clipping us with more showers and possible thunderstorms again . . . . . . Read More