TGIF, everyone! This is Gary, with a more active forecast for the next few days.

A cold front will be sweeping through today from NW to SE. It will bring a round of showers & thunderstorms along with it as it passes through during the afternoon & evening hours. Things will quiet down overnight.

Then a second front will come through early on Saturday, again with a line of showers & thunderstorms, mainly during . . . . . . Read More