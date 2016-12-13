Guilford woman displays thousands of Nativity scenes around home

Christmas may be about presents, food and family for many, but for Christians, it's also about the birth of Jesus Christ.

Shirley Squires gets a lot of visitors this time of year. After a quick look around her Guilford home, it's easy to understand why.

"I started collecting in 1994," said Squires.

She's been collecting Nativity scenes putting Jesus, Mary, Joseph and all the rest in the manger which Christians display for Christmas.

But this is no ordinary display. It's Squires' passion and admittedly a bit of an obsession following the death of her husband and son in the early 1990s.

"They died at Christmas time so it gave a real meaning of Christmas and helped to get through the holidays better," said Squires.

That's when her collection started. Squires tries not to buy Nativity scenes anymore, but friends give them as gifts and if she sees one at a yard sale, she has trouble passing it up. Squires now has around 1,400 Nativity scenes coming in all shapes and sizes, including ones from 55 different countries. It takes her three months to set them up, covering every inch of her house and a room in the garage that's specially built for the scenes.

"When I get part way through putting them up I think, 'Oh, all this work. Is it worth it?' But it is because just the joy that everybody gets out of it," said Squires.

That's because they are not just for her. Every year, she opens her home to the public so they can take a look around, as well.

"At least 200 every year and the last two years I have had St. Michael's Catholic school kids. They come in five different groups," said Squires.

And while each manger is different, Squires says they all have the same meaning that she willingly shares with friends and complete strangers.

"Some of them have stayed as long as two and a half hours and they have to come back more than once in the same year to look at it. Just to see the expressions on their faces. They are just overjoyed," said Squires.

If you are wondering if she has a favorite, her Fontanini set from Italy is at the top of the list. There are almost 200 pieces which take over what used to be her entire bedroom. But, big or small, every set has just one baby Jesus.

"It tells us really who the most important person is in our life is Jesus," said Squires.

The true meaning of Christmas, she says, which in this house is impossible to miss.