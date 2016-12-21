Quantcast

NH lawmaker convicted of assault given top criminal justice post

CONCORD, N.H. -

New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper has named Frank Sapareto as the vice chair of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, that's despite Sapareto's assault history.

In 2013, Sapareto was convicted of a misdemeanor assault charge after an incident with his girlfriend's children.

Jasper said he offered Sapareto the position so he wouldn't have a challenger in the race for speaker. Jasper says he forgot about Sapareto's conviction when he offered him the deal.

