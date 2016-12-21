Divers find body in Dorset Quarry

Quantcast

Hadil Marzouq
DORSET, Vt. -

Dive teams have made a grim discovery in Bennington County.

At about 9:30 a.m., the Vermont State Police scuba team recovered a body at the quarry in Dorset.

Authorities had been searching the popular swimming hole for a missing Bennington College student.

Investigators say the body matches the description of Hadil Marzouq, 21, but they are still working on a positive identification.

Detectives are working with the state's attorney and the chief medical examiner to determine a cause of death but police say it's not suspicious. Police believe the victim died from drowning.

