Passport for Vt. kids to ski

Ski Vermont is giving kids an opportunity to get out on the snow this winter at almost no cost.

It's the 12th year of the fifth-grade passport program put on by Ski Vermont.

In a typical year, they sell about 2,000 booklets to get young skiers and riders out on the slopes.

"Our most popular program. It's basically free skiing for every fifth-grader in Vermont, three times at every alpine ski area, as well as a day, or three days, at every Nordic ski area for just a $12 processing fee," said Parker Riehle of Ski Vermont.

If you have a fifth-grader and would like to sign them up for the passport program, it's easy to do online anytime during the winter. You just need to provide proof of fifth-grade status. Click here for more information.