Hassan prepares to head for Washington

New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan is finishing up her final days in the corner office after narrowly winning the race for U.S. Senate in November. Adam Sullivan sat down with her as she looks back on the last four years.

Hassan is a huge sports fan. Mementos from her two terms are on display around her office at the Statehouse in Concord. There is also a picture of the New Hampshire National Guard hanging on the wall behind her desk. She says being governor of the Granite State has been the greatest privilege of her life.

"It's been wonderful to reflect on that and there is still work to do," said Hassan.

Hassan points to several accomplishments that often came up on the campaign trail in the race for United States Senate. She narrowly defeated incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte.

"I'm proud of the fact that today, New Hampshire has a 2.7 percent unemployment rate, one of the lowest in the country. We have been named the most business-friendly state in the country. We've passed two fiscally responsible balanced budgets and our preliminary audit shows that we will have a $130 million surplus from this last fiscal year," said Hassan.

Though critics say she raised taxes and fees to get there.

When asked if she has any regrets, Hassan acknowledged she was not able to accomplish everything she wanted.

"I certainly wish during my time in office we could have raised New Hampshire's minimum wage," said Hassan.

It's currently $7.25 an hour, the same as the federal minimum wage. Hassan wants that number to increase to $12 an hour after being phased in over time.

"I don't think anybody who is working 40 hours a week should live in poverty. And that is right now what's happening. People who are making minimum wage just can't make ends meet," said Hassan.

Republican Chris Sununu will replace Hassan in January after his Election Day win. As for advice to him...

"Out of respect for Governor-elect Sununu, I want to keep our conversations private," said Hassan.

But she did say that to be an effective leader a governor needs to reach out to the people.

"Making sure that you engage with the people of New Hampshire and listen to their priorities and their values and draw them into the process as much as possible," said Hassan.

Governor Hassan will actually step down Jan. 2, a couple days before the end of her term. The next day she travels to Washington to be sworn in as the state's next senator.

Thursday night, Hassan tells us what her priorities will be as a United States senator.