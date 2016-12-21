Scott announces heads of Agriculture and Transportation

More appointments from Vermont Governor-elect Phil Scott Wednesday, and our boss here at WCAX News will be joining the administration.

Joe Flynn was named transportation secretary. He's held several positions in state government, including emergency management director and he helped guide VTrans' response to Tropical Storm Irene.

Cory Gustafson will serve as commissioner of Vermont Health Access. He comes from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

And our News Director, Anson Tebbetts, will be leaving us here at Channel 3 News to be agriculture secretary. Anson has led our news operation here since 2009. He returns to Ag where he served as a deputy secretary in the Douglas Administration. Anson's roots are in farming; he grew up on the family dairy farm in Cabot. Anson resigned Wednesday as news director when he was named to the new job. Roger Garrity is our acting news director.