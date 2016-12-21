3 Vt. women accused of shoplifting spree

Police in New Hampshire arrested three Vermont women accused in a shoplifting spree.

Police say they were called to J.C. Penney's in Lebanon for a report that three women had stolen items from the store.

A short time later, officers caught up with the suspects in West Lebanon.

They say Cheryl Barrows, 51, of Salisbury, Nora Newton, 45, of Leicester, and Mary Newton, 47, of Brandon, stole items from J.C. Penney's, Tractor Supply and Eastern Mountain Sports worth more than $2,000.

All three women are charged with receiving stolen property.