Channel 3 Cheer: Christmas Log cookies

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

All this week, the WCAX team is sharing favorite holiday recipes.

Our Human Resources Director Robin Iby and her daughter, Ashley, showed us their Christmas Log cookies. Watch the video for more.

Lazy Log Recipe

Ingredients:

  • ½ Cups of butter softened
  • 2 oz melted unsweetened baking chocolate
  • 2 Cups of Flour
  • ¾ Cups of Sugar
  • ½ tsp vanilla
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 egg
  • Chocolate frosting for decorating.

Instructions:

  1. Mix all above ingredients together and shape into rolls and wrap with tin foil ¾ diameter.
  2. Freeze overnight.
  3. Unwrap and cut into 2" logs.
  4. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet at 375 for 10-12 minutes.
  5. Cool and decorate.
