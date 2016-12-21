Volunteer's mission to get kids Christmas bikes

For two decades, Robert Bryson has spent his days repairing every kind of bike problem imaginable.

"Well, the first thing is they all got flat tires," Bryson said. "But then water's got into the cables so that the brakes won't work, and the shifter won't work. So that's the next thing I do. I replace the cables and the sheaths for the cables. And the seats are always beat up."

He's been a biker his whole life and does all the work for free. The bikes come in as donations to the Christmas Bureau, a nonprofit in Clinton County that helps families put gifts under the tree each December. Bryson says this year, nearly 300 bikes were donated.

"I do my best to make them look like a present," he said. "If you took the value of these bikes, these 200 bikes would be, if they had to buy them, would be in the $40,000 range. I mean there's bikes here that are in the $400 to $500 price range."

Bikes aren't the only gifts kids get. The Christmas Bureau serves about 900 families in the area, providing toys, coats and food vouchers for a holiday meal. Donations this year were set up in a former department store, so volunteers with gift wish lists got to shop around and fill carts with toys for every family.

"There are requests from the children as to what they would like. And these ladies take it around, just like they're shopping in a toy store, and based on what's on the shelf, they try to fill that wish list as closely as possible. We can't always get exactly what they're looking for, but we sure do try," said Tammy Perrotte-Sears, the co-director of the Christmas Bureau.

Though December is the busiest month for the Christmas Bureau, volunteers like Bryson spend the entire year preparing. Not a day goes by that he isn't working on the donated bikes.

"Probably four hours a day, five hours a day. Some days more, but I like to fix things," Bryson said. "It's like a puzzle--finding what's wrong, and can you fix it for nothing."

Bryson says every kid should be able to have a bike at least once. He's here to make sure it comes a little easier for families in need.