Montpelier city manager to keep job after public support sways mayor

The ongoing drama over the future of Montpelier's city manager appears to be settled for now.

It was Montpelier's political story of the year and it had nothing to do with the Statehouse. It appears that longtime Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser will keep his job at least for now.

"This has been my career. It's my family's home. I certainly have a lot invested in the community, and if we can make it work I'd love to continue," said Fraser.

Public support and petition drives swayed Mayor John Hollar to change course.

"Well, we heard pretty clearly that the public supported the city manager and didn't support the course that the City Council was considering, so I think it was important for us to listen to that," said Hollar.

Earlier this fall, Hollar and half of the six-member council told Fraser they would not be renewing his contact citing the need for fresh leadership. Average tenure for city manager's around the country averages five years and at 21 years, Fraser is a bit of an outlier.

Although tension over Fraser's contract renewal began a year ago, several issues pushed it to the forefront.

In emails obtained by the Times Argus newspaper, frustration was evident between the mayor and city manager from an October 2015 incident. Upward of 200 gas pipeline protesters built an encampment on State Street for much of the weekend and city police helped facilitate the action by blocking traffic. The mayor vacationing in Italy complained he felt left out of the loop.

In an email to the mayor, the city manager says it was his decision to defer to the police saying: "With all due respect, you have no formal role in situations like this. You do not direct any departments or order specific police responses."

"There were a number of issues leading up to that that were frustrating for me that reflected I think a different view about my role as mayor," said Hollar.

Another touchy subject, the city's multiyear efforts to acquire land for the One Taylor Street Transit Center. Some accused the city manager of delay and mismanagement, something he vigorously denies.

While the powers of Montpelier's so-called weak mayor form of government are outlined in the city's charter, some areas are open to interpretation.

"The system of government definitely leaves room for tensions to arise between a council, a mayor and a manager. We've got seven cities in the state of Vermont that have a council mayor and a manager and from time to time there are issues that certainly come up," said Karen Horn from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

Both the mayor and city manager say they are ready to move forward.

"I'm hoping that in the future we can have discussions even on difficult issues like this that don't devolve into more personal attacks," said Hollar.

"I think the council members have the best interest of the community in mind, I know I do," said Fraser.

Tensions eased for now, voters will be able to weigh in on the controversy at the polls come Town Meeting Day.

