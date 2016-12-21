Council approves contract for 24/7 DCYF call-in service

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's child protective services agency will soon have a 24/7 call-in service for people to report suspected abuse or neglect.

The Executive Council approved a contract Wednesday for an outside company to monitor calls to the Division for Children, Youth and Families on nights and weekends. The agency currently closes shop at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The contract authorizes $610,000 for services from a Massachusetts company through September 2018. It's one of several steps the state is taking to ensure round-the-clock coverage at DCYF following criticism of the agency's operations.

The contractor will provide workers to take calls, not go out in the field. DYCF is also looking to hire workers for a noon to 8 p.m. shift and provide overtime for overnight and weekend work.

