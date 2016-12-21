Scam targets Vt. pain patients

A warning about a new scam targeting pain patients.

The Department of Financial Regulation says several Vermonters have received questionable phone calls from people claiming to be with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont. The caller reportedly offers a special program for pain management and opioid prescriptions, and then asks the consumer to disclose personal information to see if they qualify.

In some cases, the scams shows up on caller IDs as Margarita Man.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont is not affiliated with any such programs.

If you get a call like this, don't give out your information and report it to the attorney general's consumer assistance program at 802-656-3183 or the Department of Financial Regulation at 802-828-3301.