1 dead after Northern NY house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Ticonderoga, New York.

The fire on Burgoyne Road was reported early Wednesday morning. Fire crews found Kimberlee Budwick, 58, in a bedroom and brought her out. But she could not be revived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We treat it as a crime scene, obviously, because someone has died and we proceed from there until it's disproven that there is no criminal activity," said Don Jaquish, Essex County Emergency Services director and fire coordinator.

Investigators believe the fire started on an enclosed porch on the front of the house. Crews from four departments worked quickly to knock down the flames, but the house is considered a total loss.