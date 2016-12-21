Quantcast

Giving Thanks: Mill River Union High School NHS

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

This holiday season we're sharing pictures of people you're thankful for. These shots are with the students from the Mill River Union High School National Honor Society filling holiday boxes for 90 families in our region just in time for Christmas. Thanks for your efforts.

