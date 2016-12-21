Sununu names former GOP chairwoman as chief of staff

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov.-elect Chris Sununu has announced key staff appointments for his administration.

Leading the staff will be former state GOP chairwoman Jayne Millerick as chief of staff and Sununu campaign manager Paul Collins as senior adviser.

Millerick led the state party from 2003 to 2005, the last time New Hampshire had a Republican governor. She now runs a consulting company and serves on a variety of boards, including the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy and the Concord Hospital Trust.

Sununu is keeping campaign communications' director David Abrams as his spokesman.

Charlie Arlinghaus of the Josiah Bartlett Center will be interim budget director, continuing his role in the transition. Portsmouth Attorney John Formella will be Sununu's legal counsel. Jane Hirsch, a former Kelly Ayotte staffer, will be director of scheduling.

