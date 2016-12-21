Investigators reveal cause of NY toddler's death

There are new details about how a little boy died in AuSable Forks. Investigators say he couldn't breathe and his mom, 21-year-old Patricia Giddings, is now facing a felony charge.

The hearing took place Wednesday at the town offices in Black Brook, New York, and wrapped up a little before 6 p.m.

There was no emotional reaction from Giddings during her court appearance.

WCAX News has learned the cause of death was likely asphyxiation, meaning the boy could not breathe.

Authorities say Giddings was home the night 2-year-old Ellyah Elvidge died.

Prosecutors have charged Giddings with criminally negligent homicide in the toddler's death, which occurred back in August, but she wasn't arrested and charged until just last week. Giddings and her boyfriend at the time, Brandon Bushey, are accused of leaving the child unsupervised in what prosecutors called a "holding pen," using a 4-foot high piece of plywood to keep the boy in a bedroom.

Ellyah's head allegedly became stuck in a notch at the top of the board while Giddings and Bushey watched TV. That allegedly led to the boy's death when he could not breathe.

Testimony Wednesday from investigators said the room Ellyah was being kept in was deplorable, including dirty diapers, animal feces and broken toys on the floor.

WCAX spoke to the young victim's father about those conditions.

"It's very sickening, and I just wish she could look me in the eyes because what they described, in my eyes, is that he was living like a pig. Like an animal," said Joshua Elvidge, Ellyah's dad. "I just want her to look me in the eyes and say it was all right and that it was OK for my son to be living like that and that she was confident he was safe."

They did not allow our cameras inside the courtroom, but investigators testified that in interviews, Giddings said she'd keep the boy in the unsupervised room for up to five hours at a time.

The judge did find reasonable cause on the charges and that means Giddings' case will now be submitted to the Clinton County grand jury. That could bring the potential of additional charges.

Bushey, who was just picked up by police in New Jersey, also faces a charge of criminal negligent homicide.

If convicted, they both could spend up to four years in prison. Giddings remains held on $50,000 bail.

