Quantcast

Police warn of bail phone scam - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police warn of bail phone scam

Posted: Updated:
ALBANY, Vt. -

Police are warning Vermonters about another phone scam.

Vermont State Police say a man who calls himself William Keeley called a residence in Albany, Vermont, this week, saying he was the legal aid for a friend of the resident. He said the friend was in a crash and needed bail money. When the victim forked over the cash through Wal-Mart, Keeley called back and said more money was needed.

Police say this is a scam. They warn people not to send money if they get similar calls.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.