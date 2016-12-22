Police warn of bail phone scam

Police are warning Vermonters about another phone scam.

Vermont State Police say a man who calls himself William Keeley called a residence in Albany, Vermont, this week, saying he was the legal aid for a friend of the resident. He said the friend was in a crash and needed bail money. When the victim forked over the cash through Wal-Mart, Keeley called back and said more money was needed.

Police say this is a scam. They warn people not to send money if they get similar calls.